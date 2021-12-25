Know all the benefits and uses of a massage gun

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you consider that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

The massage gun has become one of the most popular devices in recent years. It could not be for less, since offers almost the same advantages of a masseuse, but without the hassle of having to move away from home.

In particular, it is recommended to relax tense muscles and reduce stress. It is even believed that it helps to improve circulation and promote mobility. Do you want to know more about it? Keep reading!

What is a massage gun?

The massage gun is also known as a “percussion massager.” It is sometimes referred to generically as “percussion therapy” or “vibration therapy ». It is a portable device, similar to an electric drill. In fact, it sometimes sounds like one.

Usually it is wireless. It has a vibrating head that allows you to adjust the speed, frequency and force with which it is applied. Frequency refers to the number of impacts per minute; intensity is the depth to which the vibrations reach; For its part, torque is the amount of pressure it exerts.

The device works by putting it on a muscle to allow it to vibrate. It is said to work because the vibration makes the brain focus on the tension in that area to relax it. However, it is not entirely clear why this method, as well as massage, works to combat pain.

The heads of a massage gun can be of several types. We detail them below:

Conical . It focuses the percussion and makes direct pressure on a specific area. It is used in the Achilles tendon, the feet, the arms or specific regions of the back.

. It focuses the percussion and makes direct pressure on a specific area. It is used in the Achilles tendon, the feet, the arms or specific regions of the back. Mushroom . It is flatter and curved, so it is indicated for large muscles, such as those of the back, chest or legs.

. It is flatter and curved, so it is indicated for large muscles, such as those of the back, chest or legs. Spherical. In general, it is used for muscle activation and warm-up in large areas such as the abdomen, buttocks and legs.

In «U». It focuses on two specific points, simultaneously. It is usually used on the spine, cervical and shoulders.

The massage gun is often used for muscle recovery after exercise.

Uses and benefits of the massage gun

A massage gun provides bursts of pressure and vibration on muscle tissue. In this way, it stimulates blood, lymph and oxygen flow, which can help reduce muscle tension and inflammation. It is almost always used as a means of recovery after hard training.

Although research is lacking to corroborate its properties, other effects attributed to it are the following:

Contributes to the release of histamine and acetylcholine, two substances involved in pain relief.

It acts on the joints and improves the range of motion of an affected area.

Increases the sensitivity of the central nervous system.

Stimulates the autonomic nervous system to relieve pain.

Improves the absorption of nutrients by tissues , leading to faster recovery.

, leading to faster recovery. Decreases muscle fatigue.

Promotes fluid absorption.

Reduce stress.

Reduces muscle tension. Relaxes the superficial and deep muscles.

Relaxes the superficial and deep muscles. Helps to eliminate muscle knots.

Helps improve muscle volume.

Facilitates tissue regeneration and healing .

. Strengthens the immune system.

Increases lymphatic drainage.

Energize the body.

How to use a massage gun?

A massage gun is designed to be very simple and practical to use. Even so, it is important to become familiar with it in order to use it correctly and without errors. The indicated thing is to complete the following steps:

Select the appropriate head . It is necessary to identify the correct head, depending on the desired effect.

. It is necessary to identify the correct head, depending on the desired effect. Set up . It has to do with adjusting intensity, frequency and strength, so that what you are really looking for is achieved.

. It has to do with adjusting intensity, frequency and strength, so that what you are really looking for is achieved. Massage. Once everything is ready, the massage gun is brought to the affected area and massaged. The indicated thing is to apply it on the skin, without clothes on, never for more than two minutes.

It is advisable to educate yourself well before using it, as these devices can also cause harm. Pregnant women and people with deep vein thrombosis or nerve sensitivity should consult a doctor before using a massage gun.

Prudent use of this device is important to avoid possible injury.

What should you keep in mind?

In general, a massage gun is considered a low-risk device; however, it should not be overused. In case of injury, it is best to consult with your doctor before using it. In particular, you have to be careful when wearing it on the back.

Its use should never cause pain or other discomfort. If there is pain or the area becomes red, it means that the element is being misused. When this occurs, it should be discontinued immediately. It is also not advisable to use this device on areas of the skin that have lesions, as it can aggravate them.

These devices should never be applied to the neck as it can cause injury. It is not recommended for people taking blood thinners or those with neuropathies.

Final Recommendations

Anyone can buy a massage gun on the Internet, with just a credit card. However, prior knowledge in anatomy and physical therapy is required to perform massages properly and without risk.

In short, these devices can be used at home, as long as it is clear how to do it and to what extent. Otherwise, it is possible that no benefits will be realized and, instead, damages will be generated.

