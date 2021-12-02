What a chollazo he was escaping us. Gone is Black Friday but it seems that it is still giving its last blows. In Amazon and PcComponentes we find the Xiaomi Mi 11i lowered to 170 euros, from its usual 649 euros to only 479 euros.

In addition, tomorrow Friday you can find it in the DailyPicks reduced by 150 euros, being able to get the model equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for 499 euros instead of its usual 649 euros. Oh, and with double My Points for the purchase: 1,000 MyPoints for your account that are transformed into 10 euros for your next purchase.

Let’s not forget that the heir to the Xiaomi Mi 11 for lovers of the flat screen is one of the most interesting mobiles that the company has released throughout 2021.

The Xiaomi Mi 11i for 170 euros less

This chollazo, as we say, leaves the Xiaomi Mi 11i at its historical minimum, and in return you can take home one of the most compact and complete terminals on the market, with a triple camera sensor led by a main camera of 108 MP, Snapdragon 888 processor and 6.67-inch AMOLED screen that perform very well for your space, as well as delivering vivid HDR10-compliant color and a 120Hz refresh rate.

In the connectivity section there is nothing missing either, since we find Dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 and infrared sensor, 5G and NFC.





Nor will you miss an extra RAM, since this terminal it supports virtual RAM as it has the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition ROM version and it will be one of the first to update to MIUI 13. 479 euros is a real bargain for such a complete and capable smartphone