Klima DAO, focused on climate change, has accumulated more than 9 million tons of carbon offsets, according to an announcement on November 8. The dollar value of these compensations has exceeded USD 100 million.

In a post, the project explained that these offsets are equivalent to the annual emissions of Georgia, Jamaica or Papua New Guinea. The Klima DAO protocol aims to increase the price appreciation of carbon assets.

The core team told Cointelegraph that aims to push up the price of carbon offsets “to make it more profitable to engage in offset-generating activities, such as conserving land for carbon sequestration or restoring forests and swamps.”

Carbon offsets are reductions in greenhouse gas emissions in one place to offset emissions in another.

By accumulating all those compensations, known as Carbon Base Tons (TBC), the Klima DAO treasury has locked around 85% of the 10.7 million existing on-chain TBCs. Each TBC is a digital asset representing one ton of carbon from the registry Verified Carbon Unit (VCU), that has been connected to the Polygon network by Toucan Protocol.

As the BCT balance increases in your treasury:

“The Klima DAO community will seek to promote higher quality carbon offset projects, especially in developing economies.”

The project hopes to stimulate growth in the price of BCT tokens by offering a shared fee, a bonus program and incentivized liquidity pools at Sushiswap.

The project leverages the blockchain as a system of record that can create standardization and accounting in the efficient evaluation of data on the economic and environmental impact of offsets.

Controlling climate change through the blockchain has become a common theme among tech-savvy and environmentally sensitive. During COP26 this week in Glasgow, Scotland, groups from the United Citizens Organization and the Climate Chain Coalition advocated for green economy initiatives.

The University of Cambridge also announced this week that it would work with Tezos to create a decentralized market for carbon credits.

