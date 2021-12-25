The KLIM TwinTrail Racing team has everything ready to travel to Saudi Arabia, country that hosts the 44th edition of the Dakar Rally. The formation will make its debut in the toughest rally-raid in the world with the illusion of those who are facing the greatest adventure of their life, but also with the confidence that a job well done gives. Carles Falcón, Albert Martín and Isaac Feliu will compete in the Original By Motul category, so they will not have assistance during the more than 8,000 kilometers that the Dakar 2022 has. A dream come true in any case for all three That will begin in just a few days when they collect their motorcycles in Jeddah, complete the last test and pass the technical and administrative checks that serve as a point prior to the start of the race.

Carles Falcón faces this Dakar as the perfect finishing touch to his career to date. His first steps were in enduro, to later compete in Trail. Methodical, patient and hard-working, Falcón has been competing in raids for several years: «I’m not nervous. I’m sure that when I’m on the bike ready for the prologue stage, I will be. They are normal nerves, but once the race starts, I will focus and forget about everything. Feelings shared with Isaac Feliu, founder of TwinTrail and raid driver since 2015: «I should say that my only objective is to reach the finish line, but I am very competitive and I will try to do my best. Let’s see how the race evolves for us, because it’s going to be really tough ».

Albert Martín is the rider who arrives more precisely at this Dakar, since a month ago he suffered a hard fall during the last scoring round of the Spanish TT Raids Championship that took place on Andalusian soil. Recovery is on the right track, but it is true that the Valls rider will arrive with a tighter preparation and without being 100% of his physique. Nevertheless, Martín will try to use his youth and talent to have a good debut at the Dakar: «I had considered the last month before my first Dakar in a different way, but these things happen in competition. I have had to rest and recover instead of training. Nevertheless, I am well and emotionally with a lot of energy to compete in Saudi Arabia».