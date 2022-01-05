01/05/2022 On at 05:30 CET



The Slovenian tennis player Andreja klepac, number 20 of the WTA and the Croatian player Darija jurak, number 9 of the WTA fulfilled the predictions by winning in the round of 16 of the WTA 500 tournament of Adelaide in one hour and fourteen minutes for 7-5 and 6-3 to the Ukrainian players Kateryna bondarenko Y Lyudmyla Kichenok, number 91 of the WTA and, number 39 of the WTA respectively. With this result, we can continue to see the winners of this match during the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide.

The data collected about the match shows that the winners managed to break their rivals’ serve 6 times, while the defeated couple managed it 3 times. Likewise, Klepac and Jurak had a 64% effectiveness in the first service and got 61% of the service points, while their opponents obtained a 66% effectiveness and managed to win 52% of the service points. To conclude, in terms of fouls, the qualified players committed 3 double faults and the players of the losing pair committed 8.

Klepac and Jurak will meet in the quarterfinals with the winners of the match that will face Tamara zidansek Y Kaja juvan against Lucie hradecka Y Marie Bouzkova.

The tournament Adelaide (WTA Adelaide) is held from January 3 to February 9 on outdoor hard court. A total of 16 couples participate in this competition.