Grant Morrison and Dan Mora continue Klaus’ adventures annually, and what better time to enjoy the great show and action of Santa Claus and his boys.

The immortal warrior who defends children and Christmas returns in three adventures that combine science fiction, mythology, magic, fantasy, corporatist criticism and a message of hope and joy. Do you think that all this cannot be linked with Santa Claus? Well Grant Morrison can take all that and more and create a roller coaster of emotions that will make any reader smile.

Klaus keep defending humanity, and when the Ice Queen threatens two children, our hero will take action, because a little girl has sent him her desired gift for Christmas, and Klaus always delivers. And not only legendary creatures threaten the world, corporations want to keep the greatest holiday on Earth, and Pola Cola wants his own Santa Claus and his own color for the holiday, and if necessary he will sell all the necessary souls to the devil. There will always be incarnations of Yule, Christmas or Hanukkah, and sometimes they are not always right, being able to change their mistakes, redemption and forgiveness, is also part of these holidays, as well as generosity and sharing, and when Ragnarok arrives, you have to do the math to see what happens on this occasion.

Grant Morrison fell in love with his idea of ​​Santa Klaus, and every year he returns to his iteration of the holiday season incarnation. And in each one-shot he creates new “Santa Claus”, or rather, recreates, reimagines all these characters that embody the Christmas spirit, creating a true Klausverso. Even the Basque Olentzero has his little moment in this pantheon of heroes with deep and powerful laughs.

This volume brings together the last three specials that have been published after the miniseries that saw Klaus born. If the origin of the hero was a fun and action-packed fantasy fable, in these specials he recreates many worlds. There is fantasy, science fiction, mythology and folklore, all introduced simply, they are the good guys, they are the bad guys, and each story is full of imagination and originality. And since they are short stories, the level of “Morrisian” complication goes down, and it is greatly enjoyed.

And if history asks for imagination, Dan Mora has plenty to capture everything. And to give strength and epicity to images that can seem as unattractive as a fighting snowman, you need a good hand, for action, and above all to create attractive characters, Mora has quality to spare to do so, and of fill pages and pages of dynamic, powerful and beautiful sequences. The Costa Rican is in a sweet moment, his signing with DC to draw Batman makes it clear, and he will deliver many quality pages to us in the future, for sure.

Klaus. The New Adventures of Santa Klaus is a Christmas tome of enjoyment, next to your favorite Christmas movie (in my case it’s The jungle of crystal) There should be this story that despite standing out for the battles and the spectacularity, shines for its spirit, full of goodwill, kindness, generosity, brotherhood, in short, it is full of Christmas.