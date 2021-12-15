The main custodial bank for cryptocurrencies, Anchorage Digital, has closed a new round of financing, raising its valuation to more than 3,000 million dollars.

Anchorage Digital announced Wednesday that it had raised $ 350 million in a Series D funding round led by KKR., the giant of capital investment.

According to the announcement, It is the first time that KKR has invested directly in capital in a company in the cryptocurrency sector. The company had previously invested through its Next Generation Technology Growth Fund II, which is dedicated to developing equity investments in technology.

“As a pioneer in enabling institutional investors access to digital assets, Anchorage has built a best-in-class, institutional-grade digital asset platform that combines modern security and usage best practices.“said Ben Pederson, Senior Leader of KKR’s Tech Growth Capital team.

The new collection also included a wide number of investors in both traditional finance and the cryptocurrency industry., among which companies such as the investment bank Goldman Sachs and the cryptocurrency firm of Sam Bankman-Fried, Alameda Research, stand out. Other investors include venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, BlackRock, Blockchain Capital, Delta Blockchain Fund, PayPal, and Kraken.

New funding will help Anchorage Digital continue to expand its infrastructure and product offering, as well as to continue increasing its workforce, which has already increased by 175% in 2021.

“This financing positions Anchorage Digital to meet the unprecedented institutional demand of this rapidly evolving market.“said Anchorage Digital co-founder and president Diogo Monica.

Anchorage became the first cryptocurrency firm to receive a letter from the United States’ national banking regulator, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, in January 2021.. The firm subsequently raised $ 80 million in a Series C round, led by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC.

Keep reading: