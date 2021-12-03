Netflix debuted in this game a couple of months ago with five games included in the subscription. The games are available to download for free on Google Play, although you do need to sign in with Netflix to play them. Now three more games are coming, in addition to resurrecting the Gameloft classic Asphalt Xtreme a few weeks ago.

The three new games are Knittens, Dominoes Café and WonderPutt Forever And, apart from their null relationship with any Netflix movie or series, they are free and have no ads or in-app purchases, as long as you are subscribed to Netflix.

Knittens

Knittens is the classic match 3 game which this time is starring one of the three kittens that you choose at the beginning. As such, the goal will be to collect skeins of the same color, and the more the merrier.

As usual, the game starts out very simple and then different ones are added power-ups and modes to earn more points of a claw. An advantage over similar games is that there are no lives or ads.

Knittens

Dominoes Cafe

The second new Netflix game hardly needs an introduction, as it is the domino of a lifetime, on the mobile. This is a good adaptation where you can play one-on-one or two-on-two games.

The game is in English – just like the rest of Netflix games – although this is hardly a problem if you already know the rules of dominoes. There are three game modes and you can customize the design of the pieces and the boards.

Dominoes Cafe

WonderPutt Forever

Finally we have WonderPutt Forever, a miniature golf game very simple in its concept, although with scenarios the sea of ​​creatives, that do not stop evolving and changing every time you put the ball in the hole.

It’s a miniature golf game with relaxing graphics and sounds, trying to solve the different complications that will stand between your ball and its destination. Like the rest of the games, it does not have ads, advertisements or in-app purchases.