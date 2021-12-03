Kirsten Dunst wishes to return as an older Mary Jane Watson in a Spider-Man movie

In 2002, Kirsten Dunst conquered Spider-Man fans as Mary Jane Watson, a role that the actress would accept to play in a larger version if she wanted to.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will have the return of old acquaintances in the wall-crawler film saga such as Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Electro, Lizard and Sandman, but one of the returns that Spidey fans expect is that of Mary Jane Watson, performed by Kirsten Dunst between 2002 and 2007.

In an interview with Enterteinment Weekly, Kirsten Dunst stated that she would like to play Mary Jane Watson again, regardless of whether her character is no longer a teenager.

“I wish they put me in another (movie). Like an older Mary Jane. Why not? I would do (another superhero movie). Everyone else is doing it!“

Kirsten Dunst was recommended by her castmate, Tobey Maguire, after he saw her in a promo for a clothing brand, so Sam Raimi traveled to Germany to cast the actress, who was filming the Cat’s Meow.

When she was selected to play Mary Jane Watson, Kirsten Dunst was 20 years old. At the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home Dunst is 39 years old and already has two children, so the actress would agree to return as an older Mary Jane.

“I know there are rumors, right? … No, I am the only one (who is not in the movie). They can’t put an old woman there!”.

Old-Lady Mary Jane does exist!

If Kirsten Dunst wants to come back as Mary Jane Watson, the filmmakers can check out 2019’s Spider-Man: Life Story, by Chip Zdarsky and the arts by Mark Bagley, recounting the history of the wall-crawler throughout the decades.

In the fifth volume of this saga, Peter is seen living next to Mary Jane with her children in Portland, after Parker’s retirement as a hero, due to the superhero registration promoted by Tony Stark.

Kirsten Dunst indicated that she would agree to return to play Mary Jane in a more familiar facet alongside Peter Parker.

“I would. Why not? That would be fun. I would never say no to something like that … it would be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies“

Source: Enterteinment Weekly

