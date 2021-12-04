Kirsten Dunst wants to come back as Mary Jane, but ...

In addition to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst He was also part of the rumors about his return to Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actress has repeatedly denied her participation in the film, however, she would still be willing to reprise the role of Mary jane although with a very different facet to the one we saw previously.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Dunst said that he would love to appear in a new Spider-Man movie, but with a slightly different role:

“I would like to be part of another Spider-Man movie. Maybe as an old-fashioned version of Mary Jane, that would be fine right? I would make another superhero movie. Everyone is doing it! “

Contrary to Maguire and Garfield, there is no evidence to suggest that Dunst yes it will be part of No way home. Of course, we haven’t seen the film yet, but rumors about his involvement in the feature film have diminished in recent months.

Remember that Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters next December 15.

Editor’s note: I think Dunst is much less likely to return in No Way Home. Perhaps his participation is limited to a single cameo, since it seems that there will be many other heroes and villains within the film. Hopefully Maguire and Garfield will be in it.

Via: IGN