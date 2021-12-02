Kirsten Dunst talks about taking back Mary Jane

While rumors related to Spider-Man: No Way Home They are mainly related to the appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, it is also speculated that Kirsten Dunst, who played Mary Jane in the Sam Raimi trilogy, would be back in this film. Now, recently the actress was questioned on this issue, thus stoking the wishes of the fans.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dunst was questioned about the chances of appearing once again as Mary Jane on the big screen. Although the actress did not confirm or deny her appearance in No way home, he did make it clear that he would love to reprise this role. This was what he commented:

“I wish they put me in another. Like an older Mary Jane. Why not? Would do [otra película de superhéroes]. Everyone else is doing it! “

An older version of Mary Jane is not something new to the Spider-Man universe, we even saw something like that in Into the Spider-Verse Two years ago. Nevertheless, this is something that has not been present in the live action versions of this character. Perhaps this will come true in a few days, we can only wait.

On related issues, people are already fighting over movie tickets. Likewise, this tape is a pre-sales hit.

Editor’s Note:

While it would be great to see Kirsten Dunst once again as Mary Jane, No way home It’s already a movie packed with characters, so putting in more sounds like a bad idea. However, a cameo or mention of this version of Peter Parker’s girlfriend doesn’t sound bad.

Via: Entertainment Weekly