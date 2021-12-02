Spider-Man: no way home is, next to Avengers: Endgame, one of the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that is giving the most to talk about. In addition to the rumors of whether Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear with Tom Holland in the new installment of the film under the plot of an already present multiverse, the rest of the actors who were once part of any of the films are also coming out to the arena. The latest one is Kirsten Dunst, Mary Jane in the first Spider-Man trilogy.

It’s not the first time that Kirsten Dunst has made headlines since Spider-Man: no way home it is trend. The actress raised her voice a few weeks ago to talk about the salary gap she had experienced in relation to Tobey Maguire. Now, in any case, he comes out to talk about his appearance in Spider-Man: no way home.

Kirsten Dunst, during the presentation of the Netflix movie in which she stars, The power of the dog, was asked by Entertainment Weekly precisely about a possible return to interpret the role of Mary Jane along with some of the possible versions of Spider-Man.

“I wish they put me in another. As an older Mary Jane, why not? Yes, I would and I would never say no to something like that,” the actress commented when asked. Of course there is no confirmation in this regard and if it appears it would be, indeed, an older version of the Spider-Man couple. Likewise, and if the rumor is not confirmed, Kirsten Dunst sends a message to Marvel and Sony in which she states that she would not mind playing the character again in the future.

It is a long-standing question. Besides Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst has been one of the most mentioned names about her appearance in Spider-Man: no way home. It was a matter of logic, if the worlds of Spider-Man were unified they would not only include the protagonists. We already know that Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) will be the villains inherited from previous sagas; and another long list of characters yet to be confirmed. What about the different Mary Janes? Will they team up with a Zendaya who has flipped a prototyped character?