As we get closer to December 17, more is said about Spider-Man: No Way Home, perhaps the most anticipated movie in Marvel history after Avengers: Endgame. However, the conversation around the third arachnid film has to do, mainly, with rumors that anticipate the appearance of characters from other universes. Some villains are already confirmed, but the fandom believes there are still more surprises to discover.

Beyond Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, there has also been speculation with the return of Kirsten dunst, who played Mary Jane Watson in the first trilogy. However, in an interview with Total Film, the actress has been very forceful in denying their participation in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In fact, it seems that the subject is beginning to be tiring for the actors who are in the spotlight, since in all the interviews they are asked the same question.

“I’m not in that movie, no. I know there are rumors, right? No, I’m the only one who’s not in it, “Dunst said. In fact, he joked that a person his age could no longer appear in a movie as Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Kirsten Dunst doesn’t watch superhero movies

In addition, he made it clear that superhero films, despite having participated in them at some important point in his career, are not to his total liking:

“I haven’t seen any of them. I don’t even watch superhero movies. I don’t see anything like that, they’re not my kind of movies. I can’t tell you when was the last time I saw one. I think maybe I saw Captain America with a friend at the cinema, when was that? It’s been out a long time ago. I don’t see them. “

Even despite her conclusive statements, a section of the audience is still hoping to see Kirsten Dunst in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Everything seems to indicate, however, that we will have to wait until December 17 to clear up all the uncertainty surrounding the feature film. Unless Marvel intends to surprise us with it next trailer, whose release is surely just around the corner.