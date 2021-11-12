Kirsten Dunst denies her appearance in No Way Home again

Just over a month to go until the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the rumors and leaks don’t stop. Speculation began last year about the possible participation of both Tobey Maguire like Andrew Garfield, but it was also believed that, in addition to the villains, we would also see other characters from these other movies like Gwen stacy from Emma Stone and Mary jane from Kirsten Dunst.

In the case of the latter, the actress again denied that she will be involved in the film and at this point it may be much easier to think that. Talking with Total Film, Dunst denied participation in No way home with the following comments.

“I’m not in that movie, no. I know there are rumors, right? No, I am the only one who is not in it. “

Of course, the fandome does not lose hope and many continue to insist that No way home could include virtually every character, both major and minor, in the trilogy of Spider-man from Sam raimi and duology with Garfield.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17.

Editor’s note: Well, the Dusnt thing is much more credible than the Maguire or Garfield thing. In itself, No Way Home already has a lot of characters, adding even more could be a disaster for the film and surely the public will be happy just to see the three Spider-Man together.

