Kirby's e-Reader sells for $ 10,000

Letters from e-Reader were introduced for the Game Boy Advance in 2002, and were a way of adding additional content to various games, with Pokémon Emerald Y Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3 being the most remembered cases. Over time, these items have become prized to collectors, to the extent that someone has paid more than $ 10,000 for a letter believed to be lost forever.

Recently, eBay user andersoncentraal started an auction for a special e-Reader card provided by Nintendo for E3 2002 attendees. These goals were part of a special competition, where users could win various prizes. Although it was believed that all of these were destroyed by Nintendo, a “first place” card has proven otherwise.

On July 18 began an auction on eBay for the last letter of this special event, and Today this object was sold for $ 10,600 dollars, approximately $ 212,420.59 pesos. By scanning these e-Readers on the GBA, players could compete for one of 10 limited edition Gold Game Boy Advance Pokemon / NYC Store. When redeeming the prize, Nintendo destroyed the card, but Andersoncentraal never decided to redeem his reward.

Remember that these types of sales are becoming more common, with a sealed copy of the original The legend of zelda selling for more than $ 100 thousand dollars being one of the most talked about cases in recent weeks.

Via: IGN

