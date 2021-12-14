Kingston Fury was present at AGS Flow 2021 with its line of products for PC and PS5 gaming

Kingston Technology Company, Inc was present at the Argentina Game Show with the Kingston FURY Arena where it showed all its products. Know the details in this note!

The seventh edition of Argentina Game Show was held on December 10, 11 and 12 at the Costa Salguero Center and Kingston He was present with his Arena Gamer Kingston Fury. The stand of the company that manufactures technological products and peripheral components was equipped with high-performance computers, and where tournaments were also held and the public could try different games with the Fury hardware.

Cultura Geek was present at the booth and we were able to speak with Jean-Pierre Cecillon, Regional Director for South America of Kingston who told us about the brand’s products in Argentina and the separation of Kingston from HyperX.

“We are happy to be at the Argentina Game Show and to see that the community can meet in person again after two years was quite important, and for Kingston as well, because it is the opportunity to show the community our new Fury brand”commented the director.

For over 18 years, Kingston Technology has developed high-performance products. Under the Kingston FURY brand, it provides state-of-the-art RAM memory and Solid State Drives to offer PC gamers users the best gaming experience. Also, for more than three decades, Kingston was the memory brand that customers choose to boost and make their systems more efficient, and gamers are also part of those users who seek to enhance their computers with top-of-the-line products.

According to Cecillon, Kingston Fury is actually a continuity of what the brand is itself oriented to the gamer. “Fury is a continuity within what is our long history with the market and the gaming community. This was our HyperX entry line and the idea was to use a name that was already known in the community and make that association. In this way, the Kingston name returns together with the brand, Kingston Fury. But above all it is the continuity of a commitment, it has been many years with the gaming industry and the community, and Kingston Fury is a continuation of the quality of the products and it will continue to grow “he declared.

Kingston Fury aims, according to Jean-Pierre Cecillon, to maintain and strengthen the public of Kingston, Fury and HyperX and attack all gamer segments: “Good, better and best”, and that the brand will focus on continuing to offer the best in the market while maintaining the same quality and also offering a distinguished post-sale service. “The community will have the assurance that the Fury memories are indeed the best that one can find, not only in terms of product but also in terms of service, something that is very important in the region”. On the other hand, he added: “We offer something that many times other brands do not have, which is their local presence, their network of distributors, the guarantees and all that after-sales service that is important to the user.”

Finally, the Regional Director for South America announced by 2022 Kingston Fury will continue to expand the frequencies of the memories, working on SSD and will focus on products with semiconductors that today are required by both PC and PlayStation 5 enthusiasts to expand their storage.

As for his time at the Argentina Game Show, at the Kingston FURY Arena the Competition of AGS CUP: Age of Empires, the official AGS tournament where the public competed for important prizes and the possibility of being part of the event on December 12th. On the other hand, rounds of Back 4 Blood were developed, the Warner Games game, from the creators of Loft 4 Dead in its 4 versus 4 mode on PC.

In addition, the PC products and components company was main sponsor of the Counter Strike tournament of La Liga PRO, which has been developing since July, and the final was won by Isurus Gaming, who won the cup in a game that was experienced with great emotion. During the tournament 32 teams from different countries participated, divided into three regions: North, Center and South.

