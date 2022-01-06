

Jan 06, 2022 at 18:45 CET



It could not be this time around. Those of Carlo Ancelotti, although they have not had it easy at all, They will be in the draw for the round of 16 on Friday after winning 1-3 with two lucky goals in the last minutes of the second half.

Despite not being able to repeat his performance from last season, Alcoyano goalkeeper Juan José achieved another unprecedented figure against Real Madrid. The goalkeeper has become the oldest player to score an own goal in a game against Real Madrid in any competition in the last decade.

When it seemed that the script from last season could be repeated, Ancelotti’s men joined forces with fortune with two lucky goals from Asensio and Isco, with the collaboration of José Juan, who have sentenced the tie in two minutes and that they have allowed Ceballos to have minutes after recovering from a long injury.

Marco Asensio on a roll

The Spaniard was key in the victory in Alcoy with a goal and the participation of José Juan’s own goal. Asensio regains prominence after a last season in which he was far from the usual numbers.

Marco is the first Real Madrid player to score in three different competitions this season: five in LaLiga, one in the Champions League and one in the Copa del Rey.