Kingpin has been one of the great surprises of the Marvel Studios Hawkeye series and we already know if it has more future in this Cinematic Universe.

At the end of episode 5 of Hawk Eye we could see how the great villain behind it all was Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio). He is a big mobster who has connections with Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga) mother of Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). But now in the sixth and final episode he has revealed his fate in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Attention SPOILERS of the Hawk Eye series. Kingpin has a shocking fight against Kate bishop, he shows how strong he is, but still the young heroine manages to knock him down by exploding some arrowheads. Despite that, the mobster manages to get up and avoids the police, but at the end of the chapter he comes face to face with Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox). She discovered that Kingpin He ordered the murder of his father and although he considers him an “uncle” he decides to point a gun at his face and shoots. The camera moves away and we do not see the shot, but even so we can get to intuit that Kingpin dies in that dark alley at the hands of Maya.

Will we see it again in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe?

Everything suggests that Maya kill a Kingpin and that’s why in his own series that we can see in Disney plus titled THREW OUT, you will have to deal with the consequences of your actions. Therefore, the normal thing is that we do not see the great New York mobster again, which is sure to be a relief for a hero like Daredevil (Charlie Cox) which has already been introduced in Spider-Man: No Way Home and that it is rumored that we can see in the series She-hulk. Another option is that Maya take pity on him and shoot into the air, although he can be heard falling, this would change things and he could return. Although there is little chance that those are the actual plans of the film studio.

Did you like the ending they gave to Kingpin? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. The first season of the series Hawk Eye it is available whole in the Disney Plus streaming platform by following this link.