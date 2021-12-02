A few years ago we could see Kingpin played by Vincent D’Onofrio in the Daredevil series, now he is in one of the new Marvel Studios series.

For comic book lovers, it was shocking to see the great performance of Vincent D’Onofrio What Kingpinas he is a well loved villains and they showed his past, his strengths and weaknesses. He also had epic confrontations with Daredevil from Charlie cox. But for a while now, it has been rumored that he will return to Marvel studios, given that Disney recovered the cinematographic rights of all these characters that we saw in the series of Netflix (Daredevil, Punisher, The Defenders, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and Luke Cage).

Attention SPOILERS. Now, Kingpin has returned in the series Eye of the Hawkeye from Marvel studios currently airing in Disney Plus. For now we have only been able to see a small detail, when he greets a girl who over time becomes the leader of the tracksuit band. Since she picks up the witness of her father, who died precisely at the hands of Ronin. So now he wants to catch Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) to find out the true identity of Ronin. Also in the series they comment that there is someone above that band, which is another reference to Kingpin. Without forgetting that the villain Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) calls him uncle.

Very attentive to episode 5.

The Serie Hawk Eye from Marvel studios premieres in Disney Plus every Wednesday. So chapter 5 will arrive on December 15, exactly one day before the world premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. So they can match the first occurrence of Kingpin in the series next to that of Daredevil / Matt Murdock interpreted by Charlie cox at the cinema. Since it is rumored that he will have a brief appearance in this third installment of the Peter parker from Tom holland. What at the level of “Fandom” it would be a real madness.

But for now, we have only been able to see a hand of Kingpin so we will have to wait a bit to see it in full length interpreted by Vincent D’Onofrio.