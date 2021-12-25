Actor Vincent D’Onofrio is clear that Kingpin may have much more travel in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Attention SPOILERS from the series Hawk Eye from Disney plus. In the last episode of this spectacular program, we can see Kingpin versus Maya lopez and she gets to shoot, but we don’t see if the villain dies.

Now the actor Vincent D’Onofrio reveals that Kingpin I could still live in Marvel studios and that he hopes they continue to count on him.

“I think it was earlier this year at this time.” Said the actor. “I heard that Kevin Feige (head of Marvel Studios) had asked for my number, my representatives told me, and he called me. I had no idea what he was going to say. He asked me to go do Hawkeye, which, as you can imagine, was extremely exciting. “

«I was surprised. I was hoping that Daredevil somehow survived even after we stopped, but that quickly ended. But I always continued to support the fans and their enthusiasm for Daredevil, and also their enthusiasm for my character, Kingpin. But you know, I never thought it was going to happen, so it was obviously a nice surprise that Hawkeye was one of the things Kevin Feige wanted me to do. Is incredible”.

Did you survive the encounter with Maya Lopez in the alley?

I can only hope they stay open. That would be great. That’s what I want, and I think that’s what Kingpin fans want too. For me, to say if that is going to happen or not is impossible to know with certainty. Said actor Vincent D’Onofrio. «I appreciate the warm welcome from all the fans and from all those who have been on social networks asking for my return. It’s a great thing. So that everyone knows, my hope is that we continue.

We’ll have to see what happens. D’Onofrio joked. I keep thinking about Daredevil ending and I had to get away from it. So that’s on my mind too. Maybe it’s all over with Kingpin. But I can only hope it isn’t.

The first season of the series Hawk Eye Is available in the Disney Plus streaming platform.