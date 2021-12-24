The Epic Store is giving away a game daily.

In itself it has always been said that on PC it is easier to buy games, since this platform not only has best and most common offers in videogames, but also, there are platforms that give away titles completely free of charge to their players, this being the case of the Epic Games Store.

It should be noted that this store already has years giving two free titles a week so that its users can purchase them for a limited period of time, counting on a game catalog ranging from the most indies to the most expensive productions.

In this way, the amount of games given away has been numerous, but the truth is that this platform always reserves something for Christmas, a period in which they usually give away more games than the rest of the year. And this year is no exception, resulting in after days receiving one title after another, today it was the turn of Pathfinder: Kingmaker.

You will only have today to download Pathfinder: Kingmaker for free from the Epic Games Store

In this way, the ninth free title given by the Epic Games Store is the isometric role-playing game Pathfinder: Kingmaker by Owlcat Games , this being the title that will arrive as soon as the action RPG Vampyr leave the platform. The time this will take place is at 17:00 CET today, December 24, 2021, being available for the next 24 hours.

It is worth mentioning that the version of the game that will be available will be the Enhanced Plus Edition, which adds a lot of extras to the base game, as well as elements that improve its quality of life, bug fixes, new classes and abilities, among others. In this way, you will have to download it until the same time on December 25.

On the other hand, it should be noted that this title supposes to have crossed the equator of the games that will be delivered for free, not knowing what the next ones will be. In fact, recently it was possible to know a list with the possible titles that has finally turned out to be false, since, for example, in this there was no Pathfinder: Kingmaker among others that have been given during these days.

Thus, we don’t know what to expect, but we recommend you to be aware of the Epic Games Store to be able to acquire any novelty instantly.

