Just yesterday we were talking to you about the plans for Xbox Game Pass and those that will be the first games to go in 2022.

Well today we have more news about it, the list grows, since Microsoft This morning confirmed the list of titles that we shared with you yesterday, only it also added a few surprises.

That’s right, yesterday’s list was an official announcement, but apparently it was not complete yet, and there will also be a slight change of dates, as well as there is also one more important title that was added to the list of games that will be leaving the service, and which we frankly hoped would last even longer on the pass. In addition, the date on which it will no longer be available was clarified PUBG: Battlegrounds on Xbox Game Pass.

In case you didn’t check yesterday’s note or just don’t remember it, it was confirmed that Desperados III, Ghost of a Tale, Mount & Blade: Warband, Pandemic: The Board Game Y YIIK: A Postmodern RPG have the days counted in the service, as they will no longer be available on January 15.

As well as, Xbox reaffirmed today that PUBG: Battlegrounds It will become free to play on January 12, but it will no longer be available on Xbox Game Pass a few days before, specifically the January 10.

Although here the real main novelty is that Kingdom hearts iii joined the list of games that will come out of the service by surprise. So, you have very little time left to enjoy Sora and co’s latest adventure.

This since the title of Square enix It will also be unavailable on January 15. Below you can see the updated list of games:

January 10:

PUBG: Battlegrounds (consoles)

January 15: