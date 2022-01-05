During this same afternoon, Microsoft has announced which will be the new games that will join the Xbox Game Pass catalog during the first fifteen days of January, with Mass Effect Legendary Edition as the main protagonist. However, this is not the only thing that has been announced, as we are used to.

In the publication made in Xbox Wire, the company has also announced which will be the titles that will leave Xbox Game Pass soon. Although the list almost completely coincides with the one we offered yesterday, the truth is that we must add another important title, since Kingdom Hearts 3 will leave Xbox Game Pass this month.

Kingdom Hearts 3 is leaving Xbox Game Pass soon

Like the rest of the titles that Microsoft has announced, Kingdom Hearts 3 will leave Xbox Game Pass on January 15. Therefore, all those who want to play the latest installment that has come out of the adventures of Sora and company, will have only 10 days to put the final touch on the saga (at least for now).

How to pre-install Mass Effect Legendary Edition with Xbox Game Pass

For those who don’t know anything about the title, Kingdom Hearts 3 is the latest installment to come out of the franchise. Having learned that all of their fights thus far were engineered by Master Xehanort in his plan to start another Keyblade War, Sora and his friends continue their search for seven guardians of light capable of facing the coming darkness. King Mickey and Riku search for Keyblade veterans from the past, while Sora, Donald and Goofy begin a new odyssey across Disney worlds to reclaim the “power of the vigil.”

Kingdom Hearts 3 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, and will be available on Xbox Game Pass until January 15.