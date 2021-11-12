Nov 12, 2021 at 12:51 CET

NA

King Felipe VI, accompanied by Yolanda Díaz, Second Vice President and Minister of Labor, visited the Stellantis Vigo plant this morning, on the occasion of the launch of the new electric vans that the automotive giant manufactures in the Balaídos factory.

The visit started late due to the monarch’s flight was diverted to the Santiago airport due to an operational problem. At around 11.30 am, the king and the minister were received at the doors of the Stellantis plant by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, president of the Xunta; Abel knight, mayor of Vigo; Francisco Conde, Second Vice President and Minister of Economy, Business and Innovation; David Regades, delegate of the Vigo Free Trade Zone; Michelangelo Santalices, President of the Galician Parliament; and Jesus Vázquez Almuíña, President of the Vigo Port Authority.

In Stellantis, the king has personally tested the new electric versions of the light commercial models that are assembled in Balaídos: Citroën Berlingo, Peugeot Partner, Opel Combo and Toyota Proace City, silhouettes to which a fifth of Fiat will join from next year.

Felipe VI will then travel to Santiago de Compostela, where he will preside over the commemorative act of the 40th anniversary of the constitution of the Confederation of Businessmen of Galicia (CEG), which will be attended by the main authorities and business and social representatives. With this anniversary, the businessmen’s organization proposes, in addition to reviewing its main milestones throughout these four decades, to focus on the analysis of the current economic situation and future forecasts for Galician companies.

The king, along with Queen Letizia, was in Galicia at the end of October to deliver the 2020 School of the Year Award, awarded by the Princess of Girona Foundation, to the Mestra Clara Torres de Tui Rural Center (CRA).