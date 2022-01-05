The power of this hero is perhaps not as false as we thought

One-Punch Man is a work created by One and illustrated by Yusuke Murata and is known for not taking himself too seriously, it is a parody of both Japanese action works such as Dragon Ball Z, as well as Western hero films such as the produced by Marvel. For this reason, King, one of its main characters, goes from being a S-Class hero imposing in the first chapters to be “discovered” as a fraud by Saitama, the protagonist of this saga. Although, in the current arc of the manga … it seems that he wants to make it clear that he can also stand on his own and not be a mere joke against Superman or Goku.

In chapter 152 of One-Punch Man we see that everything unfolds like in any other episode of this manga, with a slight touch of humor and mockery of the tropes of Japanese heroes, with long pauses before the final fight. In the end, this is a parody play who loves to poke fun at superhero tropes. King is one of the favorite characters of the fans of One’s work and in his most recent fight he shows in a unique and fun way what his role is.

For starters, the secret that King is an S-Class superhero who always manages to defeat his enemies by sheer chance is something known to the One-Punch Man community. He is not really a strong hero, nor does he possess devastating ability. Like Saitama or Genos, his “great ability” is impeccable luck. He is always at the right time and at the right time when monsters attack. Usually, his luck of this hero is usually tied to Saitama, for example when he did some monster extermination that others did not witness, causing the masses to believe that King is responsible for them. One occasion was added to another and King became an S-Class hero before he knew it. However, One-Punch Man Chapter 152 shows that King’s ability doesn’t just attract Saitama.

Evangelion Announces Collaboration With FILA Clothing Brand With This Illustration

Previously, in chapter 150 of the One-Punch Man manga the most powerful (and disgusting) monster reached its final form. Black Sperm (literally Black Sperm) became a fearsome threat to King and the society of heroes. The arrival of King and Metal Bat on the battlefield has changed the dynamics of fighting with the Monster Association, as even these higher-level monsters have heard of King’s reputation and fear him. His demeanor changes to become extremely cautious, even the overwhelmingly powerful Golden Sperm, who had previously easily defeated the S-class hero Blackluster. Golden Sperm emerged from billions of individual Black Sperm bodies combined, but there were still billions left in the lower state, causing trouble for the wounded Genos and Tatsumaki. King, however, was a threat great enough to cause almost all of the remaining Black Sperm to fuse with the Golden Sperm, creating the unimaginably powerful Platinum Sperm..

King demonstrated his power in One-Punch Man 152

The other S-Class heroes worked together to give King a chance. However, when a chance to make a final attack was achieved, King was only seen standing with his King Engine constantly roaring.. The other heroes began to cheer him on, which only added to the already heavy pressure King was facing. The so-called Strongest Man on Earth spread his arms to crawl and apologize for lying about being an S-Class hero, but this was perceived by Platinum Sperm as the start of his final attack. When he managed to blurt out a few words, he choked on most of them and only managed to pronounce the name of his technique: Ultimate Purgatory Explosive Heatwave Motion Pistol. Coincidentally, Garou had just regained consciousness and annihilated the three monsters that King was supposed to defeat.

King’s luck almost always manifests itself through Saitama, but this development shows that he is not tied to the dominated main character of the series. The perfect moment when Garou killed President Ugly, Platinum Spermatozoon, and Evil Mineral Water once again reinforced King’s false identity.. It’s very fitting that even King himself believed that he actually defeated the trio. Needless to say, this will convince the other S-Class heroes of the fake hero’s power.

Along with Saitama’s one-hit death, King’s fate has been a running joke on One-Punch Man for a long time. This recent turn of events shows that it will not end soon, if it will.

Related topics: One punch man

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe