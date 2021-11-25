A few weeks ago, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles hit the market, managing to become the best way to revive the anime created by the people of Ufotable based on the story of the Japanese mangaka Koyoharu Gotōge.

The title achieved a good reception from critics, obtaining a note of notable high from us. However, one of the big problems with the game, especially considering the year we are in, was the absence of support for 60fps in the title.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles receives support at 60fps

However, today the title has received a new patch, where in addition to including two new playable characters, such as Yahaba and Susamaru, two of the demons that we can face in the game’s story mode, it is also has added a 60fps performance mode for the Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5 versions.

This is how the first notes of the Night’s Watch are being: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

In this way, the title developed by the people of Cyberconnect 2 reaches the minimum required, not in the present generation of consoles, but in general in the fighting game genre, where a good rate of images per second is essential. for the experience.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles It is available now for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5 and PC.