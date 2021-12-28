We analyze in Cinemascomics the Blu-Ray of Part 2 of the First Season of Guardians of the Night (Kimetsu no Yaiba), one of the best action adventure series of today.

In Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic edition of the Blu-Ray of Part 2 of the First Season of the Japanese animated series Guardians of the Night (Kimetsu no Yaiba), in an edition with a rigid cardboard box, which contains an amaray box with the episodes, which includes the last 13 chapters of the first season of the series (14 to 26), which make up the series in high definition, as well as a Reversible cover with the list of episodes.

Guardians of the Night (Kimetsu no Yaiba) It is one of the most watched series today by anime lovers, which is sweeping the world with the broadcast of its new season. Also known as Demon Slayer, the series is already a social and cultural phenomenon in Japan, where the film The Night’s Watch: Infinity Train (Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen) It became the highest grossing film in history in Japanese territory, premiering on the Spanish billboards with a great box office success thanks to Selecta Vision. Likewise, the premiere of the second season of the series (the film takes place between both seasons) is already in the air, promising us more excitement and adventure.

The respect and affection shown by the Spanish distributor Selecta Visión, in relation to the original material, is distilled into small details such as the design of the cover itself, trying to add the maximum original content to the Spanish edition, for the enjoyment of the fans of the series created by Koyoharu Gotōge; where this second box contains the new adventures of Tanjiro Kamado as a demon hunter, accompanied by Nezuko, Inosuke and Zenitsu.

In this way, the tireless search to find Muzan Kibutsuji, the leader of the demons, will lead Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko to the dangerous Mount Natagumo, where they will face together with Inosuke and Zenitsu a powerful family of demonic spiders.

Synopsis: With the help of Zenitsu and Inosuke, two guardians of the night with particular abilities and indescribable personalities, Tanjiro will manage to overcome the harsh tests that he encounters on his way. During the final confrontation on Mount Natagumi, Tanjiro even deployed a series of ancient powers that slept within him. But the life of a demon hunter has no rest, so this peculiar group will be summoned to a meeting that will be attended by the main fighters of the Demon Slayer Corps, known as Pillars. His employer wants to know first-hand the reasons why Tanjiro always travels accompanied by Nezuko, a demon that due to his oath he should have killed. Tanjiro must win the trust of the Pillars and prove that his sister poses no threat to humans. His new mission is imminent, but before carrying it out, the heroes of the battle of Natagumo must recover from their injuries and improve their skills. Meanwhile, Muzan also decides to act and will regroup on his own the most ruthless demons that can destroy the Pillars, known as Upper Moons.

Part 2 of the First Season of Night’s Watch (Kimetsu no Yaiba) is now available on DVD and Blu-Ray in Spain, from Selecta Vision, which includes a special collector’s edition. The series is a Japanese production, developed under the careful and beautiful animation of Ufotable and Aniplex, and is available with sound in both the original version with subtitles and dubbed into Spanish.

In this way, we are going to analyze the Blu-Ray version of this fantastic adventure series, full of action, katana fights and a lot of humor. So, we hope you enjoy both the series loaded with characters as charismatic and adorable as Tanjiro and Nezuko, as well as others as peculiar and unforgettable as Inosuke and Zenitsu; as we have done. In this way, we have set to work to discover everything that this domestic edition hides. Therefore, we begin with the analysis, in its amaray blu-ray edition that includes two discs.

Sound tracks: Audio SPANISH 2.0 DTS HD / JAPANESE 2.0 DTS HD

Spanish No. of discs: 2 Blu-Rays with episodes 14 to 26

Not recommended for children under 12 years Director: Haruo Sotozaki

Haruo Sotozaki Author: Koyoharu Gotōge

Koyoharu Gotōge Study: Ufotable and Aniplex

Ufotable and Aniplex Duration: 300 mins approx.

300 mins approx. Edited in high resolution 1080p and in 16: 9 format

Original title: KIMETSU NO YAIBA

Extra content:

Opening textless.

Ending textless.

Spots: Collection of television commercials in HD digital file (1080p).

Finally, we hope you enjoy purchasing Part 2 of Season One of Guardians of the Night (Kimetsu no Yaiba), already available on DVD, Basic Blu-ray and Collector’s Edition A4 format, thanks to Selecta Visión; to take it home and watch it as many times as you want, both in the original version with subtitles and dubbed into Spanish.