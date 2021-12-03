Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) is about to start the transmission of the Red Light District Arc on December 5, now that the recapitulation of the Mugen Train Arc (which was seen on film) has finished, a content that we could consider as « filling”. To excite their fans, the animation studio and the company in charge of its distribution in the West has shared a trailer that shows a preview of the epic fight that we will see between Tengen Uzui, Tanjiro Kamado, Daki and Gyutaro, two of the most powerful moons. demonic:

In this new trailer for Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer), we see the arrival of Tengen Uzui, the pillar of Sound, on the rooftops of the city, preparing to attack the new and mysterious threat that looms in the streets. Let’s remember that during this arc, he will be the new guide that will help Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu and Inosuke in their quest to fight the forces of Muzan Kibutsuji, the king of demons..

Tengen Uzui is one of the most powerful pillars in the company of demon hunters, but like Mitsuri Kanroji he does not usually show his power until the right moment arrives.. However, as he has shown during the first season of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer), his power could be enough to take on any demonic moon.

In fact, at the end of the preview of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer), they show us the confrontation that Daki will have against Tanjiro Kamado, one of the most anticipated fights of the second season. On the other hand, also the fight between Gyutaro and Tengen Uzui is another of the combats that his fans have wanted to see in this anime adaptation.

But what is all that we will see in this final part of the second season?

The Red Light District Arch of Kimetsu no Yaiba

After the recap of the Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train arc, the Red Light District arc will finally come. We will see Nezuko, Tanjiro, Inosuke and Zenitsu again, after Rengoku Kyojuro passed away at the hands of Akaza, the demonic moon who took them by surprise.. Now, the new pillar that will accompany the group of protagonists will be Tengen Uzui, the pillar of sound.

This team will go to the Yoshiwara District to help solve some disappearances that are affecting the population. According to the rumors they have heard, the people had been attacked by one of the demon moons. The final onslaught between these two forces will set the entire district on fire:

In Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer), Tengen Uzui is a person who can be an eccentric person, willing to take fights to the last consequences, and getting excited when some situation or person meets some peculiarities that cause him curiosity. He considers himself a superior being, several times he has referred to himself as “God”, which complements well with his arrogance and self-centeredness..

During the Red Light District arc he tried to take Aoi Kanzaki against her will, in order to fulfill the mission. However, he soon discovers that this was not the best decision. In fact, he shows a somewhat kind and considerate side towards Tanjiro after his mission, and begins to accept him for who he is.

Despite being a Shinobi who had always had a strict code of honor on the battlefield that forces him to do whatever it takes to complete the mission, Tengen has rejected that ideology after seeing its effect on his family..

In fact, due to the injuries he sustained in his fight against Gyutaro, one of the 12 Demon Moons, he had to withdraw from the Kimetsu no Yaiba Demon Slayer Corps (Demon Slayers). As of this event, Tengen changes his appearance to coordinate the loss of his left eye and left hand. She now wears a long patterned yukata and a black haori, and replaces her old head wrap with a dark patch adorned with what appears to be the remaining gemstones left from her old headdress, letting her hair hang loose over her shoulders. .