This anime is in its second season on Funimation, Crunchyroll and Netflix, this recapitulates the events seen in its celebrated 2021 film. Furthermore, now that it is available on Latin Spanish. So, surely you have asked yourself: How to see Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) without filler? Here we will solve that doubt.

Its story begins with its protagonist, Tanjiro Kamado, a young man who sells coal for a living, he has lost his family to Muzan Kibutsuji, the king of demons, except for his younger sister Nezuko. Unfortunately, he has lost his humanity and has turned into a beast.

So, to know how to see Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) without filler, the first thing will be to separate the first from the current second season. In the case of the latter, it is still being broadcast, so this list may be modified:

First Season of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) without filler

How it reports Anime without filler, Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) is an anime released in 2019 and is currently on air. Of the 26 chapters broadcast, a total of 26 are canon, 0 are mixed and 0 are filler, which means 0% filler:

Cruelty The instructor, Sakonji Urokodaki Sabito and Makomo Final selection Your steel Swordsman with demon Muzan Kibutsuji Captivating smell of blood Temari demons and arrows Always together The house of drums The boar shows its fangs while Zenitsu sleeps

Something more important than life The house of the blazon of wisteria Mount Natagumo Let another go to the front Master only one thing Simulated ties God of fire A family united by force Violating the rules The boss Meeting of the Pillars Restorative training Kanao Tsuyuri, Tsuguko A new mission

Each of these episodes are important to the plot and faithfully adapt the original work., so you will have to see each one of them to see Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) without filler.

<br>

Know more: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) publishes an emotional illustration of Tanjiro that will make you cry



Mugen Train Arch

To see Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) without filler, it will be necessary to see this movie, as it adapts several volumes of the original manga. In this story, we see how our group of protagonists reunites with Kyojuro Rengoku, the pillar of the flame **. On the train, they have to face Enmu, a demonic moon capable of controlling people’s dreams to take their lives.

In this way, Tanjiro Kamado becomes a victim of his powers and falls asleep next to Kyojuro Rengoku.. Unfortunately, Tanjiro Kamado discovers that this is nothing more than a dream and he will have to escape from this happy moment. Our protagonist has contact with himself and thus manages to realize how he can escape this enchantment: You have to take your life in this world to get back to reality.

<br>

Know more: Levi from Attack on Titan in Kimetsu no Yaiba? This is what the captain would look like hunting demons



Second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) without filler

The second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer), began to be broadcast on services such as Funimation since October 10, 2021 with this story. Some of the scenes in the Mugen train arc have been taken directly from the film in this franchise. But, according to Ufotable, there have been over 70 new animated scenes to this arc..

The list of unfilled Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) episodes is as follows:

Kyojuro Rengoku, Pillar of Fire Deep sleep It should have been Insult

These episodes only recap the movie, so although they faithfully adapt the manga, you can skip them to see Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) without filler.. This will cover up to the first 11 episodes of this second season. So, you can continue from episode 12 to never see the same adventures again.

The arc of the Red or Entertainment District

This section of the second season of Kimetus no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) will begin airing in December 2021, with episode 12. After the tragic events of Mugen Train, in which we had seen the final combat between Akaza and Kyojuro Rengoku, one of the 9 pillars, We return to the search for Muzan Kibutsuji, the king of demons.

This time, they will be accompanied by Tengen Uzui, the Pillar of Sound in the arc of the Red Light District, also known as the Yoshiwara District. In that place, several people had disappeared, attacked by demons. So, Tanjiro Kamado suspects that Muzan Kibutsuji might be behind this.