Dec 14 (Reuters) – Kim Kardashian has overcome a key hurdle in her unconventional bid to become a lawyer.

The reality star and businesswoman said Monday on Twitter https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/1470395139424088066 that she had passed the California Freshman Law Student Exam, a one-day test that is required. to aspiring attorneys in the state who do not take the traditional path of attending an accredited law school.

“OMFGGG I PASSED THE FIRST YEAR LAW EXAM !!!!” she wrote to her 70.7 million followers, posting photos of her posing in a sparkly blue jumpsuit. “For anyone who does not know my path in law school, know that this was not easy, nor was it given to me.”

Passing the exam – better known as the “baby bar” – means that Kardashian can continue her studies in law and will be able to take the final test to be a lawyer. She said in 2019 that she was studying to become a lawyer through what’s known as the Law Office Study Program, in which aspiring lawyers train under the supervision of an experienced lawyer or judge.

California is among the handful of states that have such a program and is the only one with an exam for freshmen.

Information on the pass rate for the Oct. 26 exam Kardashian took was not yet available, but only 21% of those who took the exam in June passed, less than half the exam rate plus recent state.

The California Bar Association said Monday that the test results are confidential and that it could not confirm that Kardashian passed.

Kardashian, whose father Robert Kardashian was part of OJ Simpson’s defense team during his 1995 murder trial, has previously said that she wants to become a lawyer to work on criminal justice reform.

