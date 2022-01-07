The Killer Instinct franchise came to life at the beginning of the Xbox One generation, when the folks at Iron Galaxy Studios released the latest installment of the franchise, even achieving a place among the best fighting games in the EVO. 2020, where he rubbed shoulders with other great fighting games such as Dragon Ball FighterZ or Mortal Kombat 11.

A few months ago, the possibility that a new Killer Instinct was in development was rumored, albeit with another studio in charge. This rumor pointed to two possible studios, such as nWay, creators of the latest Power Rangers fighting game; or Dimps, the team behind the development of Street Fighter V or the mythical Dragon Ball Budokai 3.

Killer Instinct studio works on new IP

However, Iron Galaxy Studios would not be holding hands, and it is that according to the information shared through Twitter by the user @ FaizShaik7681, Killer Instinct studio is working on a new IP right now. This information has been obtained through a job offer, which indicates several interesting facts.

Fans are in demand for a new Killer Instinct game

First, the studio is looking for a Lead Character Artist, to help with the visual style and art direction of the studio. Second, they point out that they are working on a new AAA with a company, and although it has not been clarified what it is, some people have considered that Killer Instinct studio works on new IP.

There is also the possibility that Iron Galaxy is working on a new installment of Killer Instinct, since, in the past, the company assured that it would love to work on the franchise again.