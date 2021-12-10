In the last decade we have received two adaptations of the DC Suicide Squad. A group of supervillains, incompatible with each other, aggressive and dangerous who are sent on impossible missions, practically suicidal. And now it’s the team’s turn in the world of video games.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been shown, as promised, during The Game Awards 2021. The Rocksteady Studios title is the new project they have been working on after shaping the Batman: Arkham saga. And the thing promises a lot.

As we have seen, we find four classic supervillains from the comic book publisher. Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and Rey Shark They will have to face off against an alien power that has invaded Earth. If that weren’t enough of a problem, it turns out that heroes have turned evil and wreak destruction wherever they go.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It is programmed for PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC. Its launch will occur sometime in 2022 and we can play both solo and cooperatively, to distribute the slaps.