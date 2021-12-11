If you think this was a good year for Suicide Squad, wait until you see the trailer for the video game Kill the Justice League.

Warner Bros. Games and DC released the first trailer for the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video game, the third-person action shooter being developed by Rocksteady Studios, the creators of the acclaimed Batman: Arkham saga.

Presented during The Game Awards, the hilarious trailer is a taste of the chaotic and intense world that awaits players, whether playing solo or in teams of up to 4 members in online cooperative mode. A unique experience in which you can take on the role of the protagonist and embody Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang or King Shark to fulfill the mission of destroying the world’s greatest superheroes: the Justice League.

The video shows a series of intense open-world combat sequences and showcases the repertoire of unique moves, special abilities, and wide variety of weapons at the disposal of the Suicide Squad, as it prepares for an epic final showdown against the fastest man in existence. Earth: Flash.

The Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video game will be available worldwide in 2022 on Playstation 5, Xbox Series XIS, and PC.

Discover the background of this video game with

DC Comics Deluxe DC Universe Rebirth: Justice League vs Suicide Squad

THE GREATEST HEROES. THE MOST DANGEROUS CRIMINALS. THIS WORLD ISN’T BIG ENOUGH FOR BOTH!

The first main event in the DC Rebirth era has arrived!

The members of the Justice League are the most famous and powerful superheroes on Earth… but they are not the only team in town.

The Suicide Squad attack from the shadows and do jobs that are too dirty for superheroes. Under the iron fist of Director Amanda Waller, these monsters and maniacs have operated in total secrecy… until now. Batman is upon them, and the Squad’s existence is not something he and the Justice League can tolerate. They must disappear.

But while heroes and antiheroes are distracted fighting each other, Maxwell Lord’s twisted mastermind has assembled DC’s deadliest villains, a nightmarish army that he’ll face off against both teams!

Starring the greatest heroes and villains in comics, this epic action-packed crossover features an entire creative team of stars, including writers Joshua Williamson, Tim Seeley, Rob Williams and Si Spurrer, with super artists Jason Fabok, Tony S. Daniel, Jesus Merino, Fernando Pasarin, Robson Rocha, Howard Porter, Scott Eaton, Riley Rossmo, Christian Duce, Guiseppe Cafaro and more!

Also being read:

Margot Robbie takes off her clothes… and something goes wrong!

Batgirl: Daisy Ridley and Katherine Langford Could Play Her

This is how Margot Robbie found out about her Oscar nomination

Lindsay Lohan disguises herself as the Joker ‘s girlfriend

Margot Robbie does not sleep without …