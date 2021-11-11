Kids Shouldn't Consume Energy Drinks, See Why

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Energy drinks deplete children, do not hydrate properly and affect the nervous and cardiovascular systems. In return, they only offer temporary stimulation.

The consumption of energy drinks has grown exponentially in recent years among children. These products are not healthy for anyone, but in minors they have even more serious consequences. Unfortunately, it is estimated that about half of regular users are under 18 years of age.

Energy drinks contain stimulants. They include huge amounts of sugar, caffeine, and taurine, which is a caffeine enhancer.

The substances that are present in energy drinks can harm the health of children and adolescents. Therefore, from a medical point of view, minors should never consume this type of product. We will explain why later.

What are energy drinks?

The first thing to say is that energy drinks are not the same as sports or isotonic drinks. The latter are used by athletes to rehydrate and replenish sugar and minerals after having performed a demanding physical activity.

Energy drinks, on the other hand, they have a high content of stimulating substances. In particular, caffeine. Each container has between 27 and 164 milligrams of caffeine.

These drinks also contain compounds such as taurine and guarana, which enhance the effects of caffeine. They are attributed the ability to increase cognitive function or sports performance. However, there is no solid scientific evidence to support this.

Another thing is that the stimulating effect of these products generates those sensations. Be that as it may, the truth is that energy drinks contain unsafe levels of caffeine and herbal supplements that may also have stimulating effects.

Health effects

Energy drinks cause negative effects on the nervous system and the cardiovascular system. In general terms, the immediate consequences are usually the alteration of sleep patterns and, paradoxically, an increase in the feeling of fatigue.

Taurine has been associated with increased heart rate and agitation. Likewise, if there is any previous anxiety or manic disorder, the symptoms are exacerbated. On the other hand, the high levels of sugar in energy drinks increase insulin resistance.

In adolescents, energy drinks are often combined with alcohol due to social pressure and the initiation of consumption.

Why are energy drinks not recommended for children?

Children and adolescents are people in the process of development. The effects of energy drinks can be more severe.

Usually, this age segment has a higher risk of presenting adverse events for the consumption of these products, as well as long-term consequences. Let’s see.

Immediate adverse effects

In children and adolescents, adverse effects are more frequent from consumption of energy drinks. These include headache, palpitations, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, trouble sleeping, and seizures.

In a study carried out in Australia by the Telethon Kids Institute, it was established that 55.4% of the minors who were habitual consumers of energy drinks presented adverse events that required medical assistance.

Behavior problems

Another study published in Neuroscience Biobehavior reported behavioral problems in children and adolescents who consume energy drinks on a regular basis. Usually, tend to be hyperactive and tend to engage in risky behaviors.

Likewise, they have more problems with the regulation of behavior and develop self-destructive behaviors. On the other hand, they are more likely to consume alcohol and psychoactive substances as companions or mixtures.

They are inclined towards a less nutritious diet and they have more mood disorders. In the same way, they show lower school performance and show lower social skills.

Cardiovascular health

A investigation published by the American Heart Association (AHA) notes that frequent consumption of energy drinks alters the electrical activity of the heart. This increases the chance of developing an abnormality called ventricular tachycardia.

The effects of sugar

These types of drinks contain high levels of sugar. In principle, this facilitates the development of dental caries. However, it is not the worst.

These compounds make children more prone to diabetes and obesity. It is estimated that there are currently around 158 million obese children and adolescents in the world.

Poisoning

High consumption of energy drinks in children makes intoxication viable. The consequences can be very serious, with loss of consciousness, hallucinations, seizures, strokes, and even sudden death. In many cases, the abandonment of these drinks causes withdrawal syndrome.

Mood disorders tend to be more common among children who consume energy drinks.

Alternative drinks

Many children and adolescents, as well as a good number of parents, confuse energy drinks with isotonic ones. The first thing is to understand the differences and be aware that sports drinks should only be used after intense physical activity.

That said, every young athlete should be able to bounce back with plain water. If consumed in the right amount there are no risks of dehydration. The indicated thing is that you drink water every 15 or 20 minutes.

If the child wants to drink something different, these may be good alternatives:

Isotonic or sports: They are drinks that contain carbohydrates and electrolytes, but also a significant amount of calories.

They are drinks that contain carbohydrates and electrolytes, but also a significant amount of calories. Vitaminized waters: These drinks also often contain extra calories, caffeine, artificial sweeteners, and even herbs. They are not recommended.

Natural juices are a good option, as long as they are low in sugar. Fresh fruits also help keep body hydration balanced. However, water is still the healthiest alternative.

Avoiding kids’ advertising for energy drinks

It is important to consult with the pediatrician about the drinks that children and adolescents usually consume. Good information is the best support for making the right decisions in this aspect.

Manufacturers of energy drinks often use very persuasive advertising aimed at minors. If the legislation does not control this, the right thing to do is to talk with the little ones so that they are well informed and do not allow themselves to be manipulated by these misleading messages.

