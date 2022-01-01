As a New Years gift, the Peacemaker production has shared the final trailer for James Gunn’s Suicide Squad spin-off series.

DC shared the final trailer for Peacemaker, the Sucide Squad spin-off series that James Gunn is developing for the streaming content network HBO Max.

On its social networks, DC shared the preview with a message from the series’ protagonist, John Cena, and accompanied the clip with the caption: “2022 looks very peaceful. Get ready to save the world with @DCpeacemaker, airing January 13 on @hbomax! #Peacemaker ”.

2022 is looking mighty peaceful. 💥🕊💥 Get ready to save the world with @DCpeacemaker, streaming January 13 on @hbomax! #Peacemaker pic.twitter.com/DDkgMzyRR4 – DC (@DCComics) January 1, 2022

Peacemaker features a cast headed by John Cena as Christopher Smith / Peacemaker, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Steve Agee as John Economos.

Joining this series are Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase / Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song. .

