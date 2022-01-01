Kick off 2022 with these classic DC Comics readings!

Start 2022 with the classic DC Comics Mexico readings that you should know, which you can make yours in our online store

New year, new plans! At DC Comics México we want to wish you a happy new year full of great projects and endless action, and what better than with the readings you should start this year with.

From the origins of DC Comics banners like Superman and Batman to classic tales like Watchmen, these readings should be part of your collection.

Discover the DC Comics Mexico readings with which you should start 2022, which you can find in our online store

Action Comics 80 Years of Superman

Action Comics # 1 brought Superman into the world, sparking the idea of ​​the superhero in many ways, and creating the comic book industry as we know it.

Join us in this grand celebration of the incredible 80-year history of one of DC Comics’ long-lived titles, with classic stories

Detective Comics 80 Years of Batman

Do not miss the 80 years of the birth of the most surprising phenomenon in popular culture, and one of the most popular characters in the world: Batman.

Witness the first Batman story. The debut of other legendary characters, such as Robin, Batgirl, Batwoman, and even Bat-Mite. Lew Sayre Schwartz’s never-before-published sketchbook, featuring the original designs for his legendary story published in Detective Comics # 200.

Wonder Woman: 80th Anniversary Super Spectacular 100 Pages # 1

DC invites you to join us for a one-of-a-kind special showcasing Wonder Woman’s past, present and future to celebrate the legacy she has created and will continue to inspire with her adventures for years to come.

The Dark Knight Saga

This masterpiece of modern comic book storytelling brings powerful life to a dark world and an even darker man.

Together with inker Klaus Janson and colorist Lynn Varley, writer / artist Frank Miller completely reinvented the Batman legend in his saga of a Gotham City that has rotted in the near future, 10 years after the Dark Knight has retired. .

Batman Year One

In 1986, Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli produced this groundbreaking reinterpretation of the origin of Batman – who he is and how he came to be. Sometimes careless and naive, this Dark Knight is far from the impeccable vigilante that he is today.

In his first year on the job, Batman moves through a much darker Gotham City than the one he left behind. His solemn oath to extinguish the crime of the city is only half the battle. Along with Lieutenant James Gordon, the Dark Knight must also fight a police force more corrupt than the scum on the streets.

The Death of Superman

When a hulking monster emerges from its underground prison and causes unprecedented devastation, the Justice League quickly appears to put a stop to the colossal force of nature.

However, it soon becomes apparent that only the Man of Steel can stand up to that monstrosity that has been called Doomsday.

Justice League: Darkseid’s War

Years ago, the Justice League was first formed to stop Darkseid and his army of parademons trying to invade Earth. Now, Darkseid will once again make the planet a war zone. As he becomes your front line against the Anti-Monitor, a universe-devouring creature that can reduce worlds to rubble.

To prevent their planet from being collateral damage in this war of the gods, the Justice League must uncover the secrets of the New Gods and reveal the truth behind the Anti-Monitor’s identity and his history with Darkseid.

Knightfall

Batman has overcome his dependence on the drug Venom, but this leads him to one of the most painful defeats he will suffer in his career, when physical and psychological exhaustion lead him to fall at the hands of a mysterious rival: Bane.

Discover how the path to the Fall of the Bat was traced, from the origin of Bane, to the moment when Batman knocks on the doors of death, leading to a change of wielder in the mantle of the Dark Knight.

Watchmen

Set in a world where history has been permanently altered by the existence of superheroes, Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ monumental graphic novel Watchmen is one of the most influential and critically acclaimed comics of all time.

Following the sequence of two generations of masked vigilantes, from World War II to the height of the Cold War, this captivating tale unfolds from a simple murder and the mystery that surrounds it, escalating into an epic saga of power, corruption. and the most important meaning of humanity.

Dark Nights: Metal

Beyond our universe, there is a Multiverse … and below the Multiverse there is a realm of nightmare where every fear that has been felt on our Earth becomes reality. Now an evil force as old as time wishes to drag us into the shadows, into the reign of terror that never ends.

But when the door between worlds is opened, it is not just any kind of nightmares that are spilled. They call themselves the Dark Knights. Each is a twisted version of Batman hailing from a world where one of his worst fears has come true.

Source: DC Comics México

Also being read:

This is what Henry Cavill would look like as Batman

This is how Robert Pattinson looks like Batman

The most expensive movies in Hollywood

Hunks who have played ‘Batman’

Batman would die by flying like he does