KIA is already working on updating its quaint urban crossover. The KIA Soul will be updated with a facelift. A «facelift» that will allow the third generation to face the rest of their commercial life that lies ahead. These are the first spy photos of the new KIA Soul 2023.

The time has come for the third generation KIA Soul to be brought up to date. This generation of the quaint urban crossover from KIA It burst onto the scene at the end of 2018. Time advances inexorably and at this moment the South Korean manufacturer has launched all the machinery to renew its well-known model with a major facelift.

The development process is already underway. From far and exotic South Korea come the first spy photos of the new KIA Soul 2023. Now, we must bear in mind that we are facing the model with a combustion engine. In Europe, only the KIA e-Soul with 100% electric mechanics is available. We will have to wait to take a look at a test copy of the new e-Soul.

Spy photo of a test copy of the new KIA Soul 2023

Spy photos of the new KIA Soul 2023

It has been seen in broad daylight, and as can be seen in the photographs that illustrate this article, the test sample sports the characteristic KIA camouflage. And although most of the exterior is covered, the truth is that we should not expect big changes. As it is a facelift, the main objective of the external adjustments will be none other than adapt the model to the new KIA design language.

The light clusters will feature a new interior layout, the bumpers will be modified and customization options will be increased through new body colors and wheel designs. It is also important to take into account the grill since, predictably, it will be revised. In addition, it is not unreasonable that the range is expanded with a new finish.

Leaving aside the exterior, if we had the opportunity to enter the interior of the new Soul we would also find news. KIA will reinforce the technological equipment. It will debut a new infotainment system accompanied by a larger touch screen and an updated digital instrument panel.

KIA is already working on the development of the third generation of the KIA Soul

The engines of the new KIA Soul 2023



And what about the mechanical section? If we take as a reference the latest face washes introduced by KIA, we must wait for the entry on the scene of a new engine. Specifically, a 1.6-liter turbo gasoline engine that will offer an excellent ratio between efficiency and performance.

The development process is in an early stage. To experience the presentation in society of the new Soul, we will have to wait until the next year 2022. It will arrive on the market as a 2023 model.