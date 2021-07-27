Kia EV6, the car that has hit the target as the vehicle of the future

A revolutionary design

Motorsport is changing and many brands are adapting to new trends. However, manufacturers like Kia decide to go further with a large dose of innovation that stands out in the sector. Theit is the proof of this and already anticipates what the automotive industry of the future will be like. These are some of its keys.

When it comes to the EV6, one of the points that stands out the most is its design, created under the new philosophy “Opposites united”Of the brand, which is inspired by the contrasts of nature and humanity.

The first thing that stands out is its front, with the new ‘Tiger Face’ by Kia, characterized by a dynamic light pattern. Continuing on the side, you can see the crossover-inspired line and a very clean aesthetic, with the door handles embedded in the bodywork.

If we look at the roof line, we see that it descends slightly as it moves towards the rear area, which in turn is marked by a small spoiler that brings a sporty touch. We find here a muscular appearance generated by the car’s marked shoulders and the presence of the peculiar taillights, which extend from end to end and descend when they enter the side.

The arrival of the EV6 ushers in a new KIA design language.

Without a doubt, the exterior breaks all the molds and the interior of the Kia EV6 is not far behind, with a good choice of materials, an open space and a curved screen that captures all the attention. It is an attractive cabin marked by the simplicity, the functionality and the space.

In short, the design of the Kia EV6 aims to revolutionize the sector and, according to Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Director of the brand’s Global Design Center: “With the EV6 we aim to create a distinctive and striking design through a combination of sophisticated and high-tech features in pure and rich volumes, while providing a unique space as Futuristic EV “.

Technology at the service of users

It’s clear that the look of the EV6 is cutting edge, but that aesthetic needs to be backed up by the latest technology. Thanks to the 31cm curved screen. (12.3 inch) From the dashboard we can access a complete infotainment system that will make road trips more enjoyable, as well as we can receive all the information necessary for driving. Undoubtedly a useful element that joins a new augmented reality display that projects the relevant data onto the windshield so that the driver does not take his eyes off the road.

On the other hand, while driving the EV6, the latest generation of the regenerative braking system smart from the Korean firm, which takes advantage of the movement of the car to recover energy. In addition, this model includes the ‘i-PEDAL’ mode, which will allow us to stop the car without having to step on the brake pedal.

The technological equipment of the new KIA EV6 places it at the forefront of its category.

Likewise, beyond all the incorporated systems, highlights the integrated load control unit -Integrated Charging Control Unit- of this model. Thanks to this, we can use our Kia as a charging point for electrical appliances or even other vehicles.

A leap in electric propulsion

In any case, the novel mechanical part is what best defines the Kia EV6. Built on the E-GMP platform, it is offered with options of RWD -only on the rear axle- or all-wheel drive -AWD-. Can ride 58 kWh or 77.4 kWh batteries, the latter being the one that offers the greatest autonomy. Specifically, up to 510 km if combined with the 168 kW -229 hp electric motor.

The power increases to 239 kW -325 CV- in the AWD variant, which allows us to sign a time of 5.2 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km / h if we combine it with the larger battery. Of course, in the case of the 58 kWh variant, which is combined with a single 125 kW -170 hp- electric motor, we will need 8.5 seconds to accomplish this task.

However, if what we are looking for is a more sporty approach, we can count on the EV6 GT-Line or the EV6 GT, which is the most radical face of this electric. The latter is offered only with the 77.4 kWh battery, which is associated with a dual motor of 430 kW -585 hp-. Thus, it is capable of going from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.5 seconds and to reach a maximum speed of 260 km / h.

Charges are no longer a problem

Of course, enjoying all these qualities on the road will not mean that we have to endure long charging times. The EV6 supports 800V or 400V charging voltages, so that in just 18 minutes we can go from 10% to 80% capacity.

In addition, thanks to Kia’s collaboration with the IONITY company, of which it is co-owner, from the EV6 we will be able to access more than 340 charging stations with high power in up to 24 European countries.

The range of the new KIA EV6 exceeds 500 kilometers on a single charge.

The charging points will appear in the navigation system and we can manage payments with the application Kia Charge, which offers the Easy, Plus and Advance packages. These rates will offer different subscription costs, which can be free or have a monthly cost of € 6.99. Each of these aforementioned rates offers you different prices at the recharging stations, adapting to the customer’s needs.

Additionally, you can contract the “Ionity Power” package that, for only € 13 / month, will allow you to access ultra-fast recharging points for € 0.29 / kWh.

This is the Kia EV6. In Spain, it is expected to start its commercialization in October, but it is clear that its qualities could make it pass as a car of the future. In any case, that future is already here, and it comes from the hand of Kia.