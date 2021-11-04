KIA EV6 test, a firm and reasonable alternative (With video)

Although KIA has extensive experience in the electric segment, the EV6 represents the next step in evolution. A saloon that promises to be one of the benchmarks in the sector due to its excellent price-product ratio. We have already tested it.

Korean brands want to take over the world. Little by little, little by little, have been conquering segments and markets thanks to well-planned models with a reasonable price. Although the prices are no longer as cheap as before, they continue to bet on the price-product ratio. They are not the best in each of the sections, but if we take into account the product in general there are no cracks or major defects, and that is key.

The electric segment is already underway. The change is irreversible, and for years Korean brands have opted for it. In the case of KIA, the first to take the step were the Soul and the Niro, and now we have the EV6, the first new generation electric based on the E-GMP platform developed by the Hyundai Group. The first to release it are the Ioniq 5 and the EV6, hence they are considered sister products.

But each one opts for a completely different design. KIA has chosen to make a sharp-styled saloon. As is traditional in the company, it is nothing like any other product. Ahead we have a very sharp and low nose to improve aerodynamic efficiency. No false grills or superfluous elements, everything present fulfills a function, if it is not removed.

The size of the EV6 is not discreet at all, but its silhouette is very well camouflaged

For my taste the best part of the car is the rear. The feeling of width is very great thanks to a huge headlight that runs the entire width. Almost the entire rear is occupied by a gigantic boot lid that reduces the glass area, but maximizes the cargo space. 490 liters minimum capacity, expandable by folding down the second row of seats. To that we have to add a front trunk with an extra 52 liters for the rear-wheel drive versions and 20 liters for the all-wheel drive versions.

In its side view the size of the EV6 is well verified. Due to its measurements we place it in the D-SUV segment, where we find directly rival models such as: Volkswagen ID.4, Skoda Enyaq, Ford Mustang Mach-e or the Tesla Model Y. 4.68 meters long, 1.88 meters wide and 1.55 meters high. To that we must add a generous 2.9 meter wheelbase.

With just 16 centimeters of ground clearance, the EV6 is not very capable of getting off the asphalt

This great battle is noticeable mainly in the rear seats where the generous space available is striking. Plenty of leg clearance, although the body line limits the height to the ceiling. Passengers of 1.80 or 1.85 meters can travel, although they will have to drain their ass a bit. It strikes me that KIA has not included many luxuries behind here. We have ventilation, on the pillars, a couple of USB sockets and little else. It seems too scarce to me.

Where nothing has been spared in details and technologies is at the front. KIA changes its interior design with a large double panel. Up to 12.3 inches on both screens. The digital instrumentation provides a clear and simple reading, with much that we can manage using the buttons on the steering wheel. We can also change the designs depending on the selected driving program

Great interior presentation. Lots of technology with a good quality feel

The main panel is the one that controls all the functions of the multimedia system. It is operated by touch, and the system stands out for its simplicity of use and speed. Image quality is good, with hardly any reflections when direct light hits. Despite a lot of added technology KIA pulls on classic features like the center tunnel buttons and the separate air conditioning module.

And of course all the possible technology does not end there. Several trim levels are available, in the most complete we find elements such as: Head-Up Display with augmented reality, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, induction charger, ambient lighting, electric and heated seats, sunroof, and more. full safety equipment and autonomous level 2 driving assistants. The only thing missing is a heat pump air conditioning system, which is not available.

But let’s go to the most essential part of an electric. The KIA EV6 range revolves around two gross battery capacities: 58 and 77 kWh. Depending on the selection we can have one or two engines. In case of opting for the rear-wheel drive versions, the engine is installed on the rear axle, while the all-wheel drive units add another block on the front axle. In this way we obtain different ranges of power and autonomy. Ranging between 170 and 585 horses and between 394 and 528 kilometers of autonomy in mixed cycle.

EV6 58 kWh RWD EV6 77 kWh RWD EV6 77 kWh AWD EV6 GT AWD Power 170 hp 228 hp 325 hp 585 hp Motor torque 350 Nm 350 Nm 605 Nm 740 Nm Autonomy 394 km 528 km 484 km 406 Km Consumption (WLTP) 16,6 kWh / 100 Km 16.5 kWh / 100 Km 18 kWh / 100 Km 22.7 kWh / 100 Km

When it comes to recharging, KIA has opted for fast charging systems up to 180 kW in direct current for the 58 kWh battery model and up to 240 kWh in direct current for the extended battery versions. In alternating current, all of them have a power of 10.5 kW. Recharge times vary a lot, being able to recover from 0 to 80% in just 18 minutes in a 240 kW outlet, or take almost seven and a half hours if the outlet is 11 kW.

KIA EV6 test

When driving the EV6 one realizes that KIA has once again bet on a middle ground. If we take as a reference the models that I have mentioned before I find that the Korean model is very balanced. Other models like the Mustang Mach-e seem much more dynamic to me, with greater ease in a joyful driving. While the EV6 is not that good at it, it is not missing more.

The EV6 in motion bets everything on comfort. His behavior is very neutral

We are all clear that the most logical version of all is the rear-wheel drive with a 77 kWh battery and maximum autonomy. At least it is the one that I recommend because, despite having only one engine, it has more than enough performance. The kickoff is considerable. I cannot conceive of a situation in which more is needed.

As is customary for many electrics on the market, KIA has opted for a configurable restraint system. The driver can manipulate the degree of retention using the paddles behind the steering wheel. In addition to that we have a single pedal mode, which is capable of stopping the car without having to touch the brake pedal, and an automatic mode. Using the frontal radar, the car is able to regulate the degree of retention by itself, increasing or decreasing it depending on whether there is a car in front or not.

The EV6 has bi-directional charging. Can transmit power to the grid using a 230 volt 16 amp Schuko connection

Many electricians have the problem that they transmit very little information to the driver. KIA engineers have achieved a very natural feel. The steering wheel has some weight and allows the driver to have good information about what the wheels are doing, but best of all is the brake pedal. In other electrics that I have tried there was no middle ground, either you nail or you don’t brake. In this case, a very gradual and completely natural braking is allowed.

In its most extreme version, The EV6 GT, we talk about the most powerful KIA ever created. Its 585 horses deliver true supercar performance. From 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.5 seconds and top speed of 260 km / h. That positions it above other models like the Mustang Mach-e GT or the Tesla Model Y Performance. A small sample of what Koreans are capable of.

Ultra-fast charging systems and bi-directional system as standard

Now, what does KIA ask us for its brand new electric? The minimum starting price is 46,450 euros, without offers, promotions or MOVES Plans. The most logical version of all is the maximum autonomy unit, the rear-wheel drive EV6 with a 77 kWh battery. In that case the price goes up to 50,350 euros, without discounts. The most expensive of the whole family is the 585-horsepower EV6 GT, available in the Spanish market from 66,750 euros.

Conclusions

KIA and Hyundai want to take the place of the traditional European generalist brands, and they are succeeding. For a few years now, they have made a very important niche for themselves in the market. I am sure that their electrics will be one of the best sellers, because reasons, as you have already seen, are not lacking. The EV6 surprises in many things, it may not be the one with the greatest range of autonomy or the most powerful or the most equipped, but in its global computation we speak of one of the most reasonable and interesting electric that there is.