Kia is doing homework in the electrical division. Here are some of the keys to understanding what the Concept EV9 means for the firm.

Kia is one of the leading manufacturers on the market in terms of innovation capacity. For years, the company’s efforts have focused primarily on the development of a platform to create electric cars of great quality. The investments made during all this time seem to be paying off, since the Concept EV9 has just been presented, a model that stands out, above all, for having very marked lines in the field of SUVs.

The appointment with the presentation has taken place in the event that has shown the EV6, a model that will be available to the public very soon in all the markets in which the company competes. This particular alternative stands out, however, for having a platform called Global Electric Modular Platform (E-GMP). It bases its differentiation on the layout of a body that has been exclusively designed to be a benchmark in terms of sustainable mobility.

One of the keys to the success of this future option is its design and, of course, dynamic capabilities. Apparently he has a number of attributes that make it an attractive variant to consider. The EV9 manages to meet the needs of a very particular audience. Even so, its success is expected to be noticeable due to the many solutions it offers. After all, it is the second purely electric variant to be available on the market.

This model is expected to be the next all-electric the company produces. This is what can be deduced taking into account the firm’s production plans. As can be read in the specialized portal InsideEV’s, Kia will introduce a new purely electric model every year. Taking into account that no other option is known beyond the EV6, it can be stipulated that this will be the next big production target in terms of purely electric range.

Let’s see, therefore, what are the keys to this potential project manufacturing, why does it represent the paradigm shift that is taking place in the automotive industry and, of course, to what extent we are facing an interesting option to consider in the electric car segment.

Kia Concept EV9, the electric SUV that will be the subject of production

The images demonstrate the design pattern that will govern the manufacturer for years to come. The line, although adapted to the heights of this segment, is a continuation of what can be seen in the curious and renewed EV6. Thus, the conception is thought about a vehicle that It will have a length of 5 meters and a wheelbase up to 3.1 meters. Under these registers, what can be expected from a project of these characteristics?

Despite its initial dimensions, its autonomy will be close to 500 kilometers for each full charge cycle. However, this data may be subject to revision due to the possible improvement in the quality of the batteries that may occur until they enter the assembly line. At the end of the day, we are facing a technology that is constantly growing and improving. Something similar will happen with the charging system, an issue that Kia is solving in a very remarkable way.

As specified, you can enjoy a charge from 10% to 80% of battery status in just 20 to 30 minutes. This would be possible by plugging this vehicle into a charging station with a power of 350 kW. It is, therefore, a model updated to the standards that will govern the electric car industry in the coming years. Well, what other solutions does a prototype offer to meet current expectations?

Futuristic airs to emphasize its spirit based on sustainability

Taking a quick look at its exterior design, it seems fairly straightforward to anticipate that this proposal it is differential in terms of image. However, this is also transferred to the interior of it. Commanding the dashboard we are faced with a screen of up to 27 inches, which runs across the entire central console. It is, therefore, a differential element in terms of functionality, entertainment interface and, of course, manageability.

Kia has high expectations for its future marketing. Even so, it should be noted that this model is not finished. It is, in fact, expected to introduce some other changes over the next few years. At the end of the day, there is still some time for us to enjoy its presence in the market. The year 2023 seems like the year in which its production would make sense, but the truth is that there is no official confirmation in this regard.

We will have to wait a while to see new news about this particular model. Kia has put all the meat on the grill with your electric bet. Without a doubt, the Concept EV9 has all the requirements to be a success in the medium and long term.

