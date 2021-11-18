The new KIA Concept EV9 has been presented in society. KIA unveils an exciting concept model that lays the foundation for a new 100% electric SUV. A new generation SUV that will follow in the wake of the EV6. The new KIA EV9 is called upon to play a leading role.

The wait is over. After the publication of several official previews, the conceptual model on which the KIA brand has been working has finally been presented. The new KIA Concept EV9 bursts onto the scene within the framework of Los Angeles Auto Show 2021. An event that is a true showcase and that has been used to show the world the keys to a future 100% electric SUV.

The new EV9 Concept lays the foundation for KIA’s next generation electric. An SUV supported by the e-GMP platform. An architecture specifically dedicated to this type of vehicle. The South Korean manufacturer describes it as a high-tech family vehicle that runs on a zero-emission electric powertrain.

The design of the new KIA Concept EV9



Regarding the external appearance, the truth is that the new EV9 Concept features a very distinctive design at the same time as striking. Adopt the new design philosophy from KIA for electric vehicles. It is the “Opposites United” language. It transmits an adventurous, recreational and robust air. By having a interior of three rows of seats, which we will talk about later, the roof line is conditioned to this characteristic.

The measurements of the new KIA Concept EV9

Measures KIA Concept EV9 Long 4,928 mm Width 2,057 mm High 1,778 mm Battle 3,099 mm

The front part stands out for reinterpreted ‘tiger nose’ grille for the era of electric mobility. The light clusters are perfectly integrated and can display different light patterns. The LED lights intended for daytime running are equally distinctive. In addition, the shape of the bumper improves aerodynamic performance. Something crucial when it comes to an electric model.

The interior of the new KIA Concept EV9 is minimalist and technological

It is also endowed with a few small solar panels that allow to recover part of the electrical energy consumed. Another striking feature that shows how well worked the aerodynamics are are the retractable roof rails. They can be lifted or folded at the push of a button. And directly linked to this aspect we have digital rear view mirrors. A technological solution that allows to further improve aerodynamics.

The side view brings out its SUV essence. To the plastic fenders that protect the lower part of the body we must add some 22-inch machined wheels. And ending our tour of the exterior at the rear, we will find some rear pilots in a vertical arrangement that run through a good part of the gate. The fenders integrated into the bumper are very bulky.

The interior of the new KIA Concept EV9

Leaving aside the outside, if we venture into the interior of the new EV9 Concept we will quickly be enveloped by a minimalist and technological environment. The use of a dedicated platform has been crucial for KIA designers to be able to offer as much space as possible. In addition, solutions such as the panoramic roof are key to increasing the feeling of spaciousness by allowing plenty of natural light to enter the interior.

The KIA Concept EV9 has three rows of seats

The “nerve center” of the cabin is a 27-inch widescreen which acts as four digital instruments and a touch screen to operate the infotainment system. Depending on the brand, it allows you to connect the EV9 from the real world to the virtual one. The air conditioning and other systems are managed through this component that takes on great importance.

Special mention should also be made of the steering wheel and pop-up steering column as the vehicle features advanced autonomous driving technology. To offer a variable travel experience, KIA’s new all-electric SUV has three interior modes. And what is equally important, sustainable and ecological materials have been used. The seat upholstery is made from recycled plastic bottles and recycled wool fibers.

The autonomy of the new KIA Concept EV9

When it comes to the powertrain, which is crucial when dealing with an electric vehicle, it should be noted that KIA has not given many details about it. You have commented that the new EV9 Concept offers a autonomy of up to 483 kilometers. In addition, it has ultra-fast letter technology. Using a 350 kW charging point the battery recharging process can be completed from 10 to 80% in approximately 20-30 minutes.

When will it hit the market? The production electric SUV ahead of this concept model will be dubbed the KIA EV9 and will be the second new-generation electric car to hit dealerships. It will follow in the wake of the KIA EV6 that has recently reached the European market. It will be on sale sometime in 2024.