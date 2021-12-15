KIA Ceed 2022 test, new cover for a hit book

One of KIA’s most requested products is renewed with the discretion that has always characterized it. The 2022 KIA Ceed may not be the best-seller in its class, but it’s certainly one of the best options.

Koreans have always been much more discreet than they should be. Their products are no longer those that did not stand out for absolutely nothing. Today they are the most rational and logical cars. Your purchase seldom disappoints, and the KIA Ceed is one of the best products they have in the portfolio. The third of its generations is now undergoing a restyling, a small facelift that will allow it to approach the second stage of its commercial cycle with more pull. I’ve already tried it.

The front end receives almost all the aesthetic changes from the exterior

As I was saying, we are in the third edition of the Ceed, the first after getting rid of the useless and unnecessary apostrophe that had always characterized it. It may not differ much from the model launched in 2018, but there is the key. KIA did a good design job, so for the 2022 update they only had to make four minimal adjustments.

Front and rear bumpers, headlamps, wheels and spectacular rear lights get all the attention (GT models only). In essence it is the same car, although with a somewhat more mature and refined look thanks to a lot of chrome resources. Unlike the original release, the whole family has benefited from the changes at the same time, that is, we can also talk about new features in the Ceed Tourer, and the ProCeed, the underrated shooting brake that has passed with more pain than glory by the dealers. A shame

The most youthful and carefree touch of the KIA Ceed comes from an updated color scheme. A palette of varied tones, four of them new, where we find such striking paintings as Fusion Orange or Experience green. The truth is that almost any color suits you, and if it is already combined with the GT or GT Line finish, the result is much more attractive thanks to wheels up to 18 inches and particular details.

The new headlights are only available in the GT Line and GT trims.

From doors to the outside we talk about a restyling of a book, and from doors to the inside as well. The arrangement of the elements is the same as we already knew. The only difference is that those elements are now more advanced or large. The quality of the finishes does not vary and remains at a higher level than the standard of the category. In fact, as I said in his day, he can stand up to many models of European royalty who are no longer what they were. Yes, I mean the Volkswagen Golf.

The interior of Ceed 2022 is a pleasant place to stay. Nothing is missing, because once again KIA continues to lay the foundations for an excellent product in the price-product ratio. The range consists of the usual trim levels: Concept, Drive, Tech, GT-Line and GT. With each leap we take, we improve the technological offer, and also, incidentally, we improve the general appearance with particular aesthetic packages.

As it could not be otherwise for a new generation compact, the technology is wide and varied. Thanks to the restyling it adds new elements such as, for example: full LED headlights, digital instrument cluster with 12.3-inch display, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, multimedia system with touch panel up to 10.25 inches and a complete safety equipment, services connected through the KIA Connect app and level 2 driving assistants with added functionalities through the umbrella of the KIA DriveWise program.

The cabin shows a lot of quality and extensive equipment. Nothing to miss

All of this is in addition to an existing generous endowment that does not change. After all, it is not just the technology available that is striking in the KIA Ceed, but the price of everything. Of course, it goes without saying, the entire body family benefits from technological improvements. The KIA ProCeed remains the most generous of its equipment from a starting point, limiting its versions to only two finishes GT-Line and GT. The latter with a limited mechanical offer.

As we are talking about a facelift and not a new generation, there has been no alteration in the dimensions, neither exterior nor interior. Thanks to its multiple body styles, the Ceed can be adapted to the needs of many customers. The compact five-door is the most traditional in its approach and capacity with a minimum boot of 357 liters for the MHEV versions and 395 for the normal thermal versions. This is followed by the ProCeed with 594 liters of boot space and the Ceed Tourer with a whopping 625 liters (437 in the PHEV).

The quality of the interior is above the segment standard, showing many surfaces that are soft and pleasant to the touch.

It is time to enter one of the areas where the Korean compact has changed the most, the mechanics. The new European regulations require an update in engines to comply with the demanding emission regulations. For that reason, the Ceed breaks away from much of its usual range to make room for electrified versions. Low-cost mild-hybrid systems become common in the most commercial range, and plug-in hybrid units can be enjoyed in the Tourer bodywork.

The range starts with the 1.0 T-GDI of gasoline with 100 horses and manual gearbox. That same block can increase its performance up to 120 horsepower by also opting for a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Once there we go into the MHEV versions. In a first step is the 1.0 MHEV gasoline with 120 horsepower (new engine from 2022). It is followed by the 1.6-liter four-cylinder MHEV diesel with 136 horsepower with manual or automatic transmission.

The new 1.5 petrol engine improves ride refinement by reducing fuel consumption

The motor family is completed with the incorporation of the new 1.5 T-GDi MHEV petrol with 160 hp that always comes allied with the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (replaces the old 1.4 TGDi). As a culmination of benefits, and only available In the GT variants of the compact five-door and the ProCeed, we find the 1.6 T-GDi engine of 204 horsepowers and seven-speed automatic transmission. A very interesting unit because it offers good features at contained prices.

Outside the range, let’s say conventional, we find a plug-in hybrid, exclusively tied to the Ceed Tourer. It features a 1,580-cubic-centimeter naturally-aspirated gasoline engine to which is added a front electric motor and a 8.9 kWh gross capacity lithium-ion battery. The group develops a maximum power of 141 horses and 265 Nm of torque. According to approved data, the electrical autonomy in the WLTP cycle is 47 kilometers, with a charging power of 3.3 kW in AC

At the wheel of the 2022 KIA Ceed

Unsurprisingly the changes are not radical enough to speak of a new car, and that’s not as bad as it sounds. Since the launch of the third generation, I found the Ceed one of the most logical and reasonable purchases in the category. An attractive compact, well presented, with quality and space that does not cost a fortune. The economic factor is becoming more and more important in these times.

Engineers and developers haven’t gotten their hands on the Ceed’s dynamic setup. Its chassis is the same as it had, and the minimum adjustments that have been made in the direction and control are practically imperceptible. On the other hand, it has been more mature and comfortable for me to ride. Whether it’s better insulation or better suspension filtration, the new Ceed treads with more poise and more refinement.. An added point that improves the past.

Running has gained rolling quality. Very committed to comfort

The mechanics are still not as fine-tuned as those of other European models such as the SEAT León or the Peugeot 308, but thanks to new adjustments and the entry into play of saving systems, they cut the consumption gap significantly. The fact of having minimally electrified versions keeps costs under control with the added advantage of homologate in much of the range the advantageous DGT ECO label. A highly demanded commercial resource.

The plug-in hybrid, remember that it is only available in the Tourer bodywork, it offers a direct injection 1.6-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that is accompanied by a front electric motor and a lithium-ion battery of 8.9 kWh of gross capacity . With all this announces some benefits of 141 horsepower and 265 Nm of torque with a range of 47 kilometers in 100% electric mode. For recharging, it only opts for alternating current systems with a maximum power of 3.3 kW, which will allow it to recover the total battery in less than three hours.

This unit is the only one that is offered with the ZERO label of the DGT, although the purchase price shoots up to become one of the most expensive alternatives in the family, very close to the market value of the ProCeed GT-Line. Nonetheless It is interesting for the smoothness of its ride, although once the battery life is exhausted, the naturally aspirated engine can skyrocket consumption. Ideal alternative for those who do not cover more than 50 kilometers a day and who have a socket at hand to recover the battery at night.

Rear seats very well used. Suitable for passengers over 1.85 meters

After all, as I have been saying since the beginning of this test, KIA seeks to attack the C segment customer who cares about every euro they spend. From that point of view, few, if not none, can stand up to the Korean model. The starting price of the KIA Ceed 2022 is 14,300 euros, offers and promotions included. That amount refers to a compact model with a 100-horsepower 1.0 T-GDi mechanics, manual gearbox and Concept access finish.

If we go up the price ladder, the next is the KIA Ceed Tourer in a conventional gasoline version, offered from a minimum of 15,550 euros, including offers and promotions. Once exceeded, we could call it the “normal” range, The Ceed Tourer PHEV is available from a very affordable 21,050 euros, with offers and discounts. The most expensive in the house is the KIA ProCeed with a cost never less than 23,900 euros, with offers. For me, the most interesting option is the compact with GT-Line finish and 1.6 MHEV diesel engine of 136 horses and automatic transmission, available from 25,689 euros, with promotions.

Conclusions.

The KIA Ceed does not change, although it does change. Modifications made to the 2022 models improve on what already exists. New look, more technology and a more sustainable and efficient mechanical range. What is said a book restyling that keeps Korean as one of the best alternatives in the category. His discretion is on the same level as his qualities. Many more should be sold than they already do, because it really is a product that very few hits can be put on.