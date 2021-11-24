LaSalud.mx.- This year, based on an agreement signed by Khiron Life Sciences Corp., a company focused on health and wellness in the growing world market for medicinal cannabis, and the TecSalud School of Medicine and Health Sciences (EMCS) TecSalud del Tecnológico de Monterrey, the second edition of the International Course on Medicinal Cannabis, which has new clinical cases.

With this, both parties reaffirm their commitment to the training of health professionals to promote the ethical, safe and responsible prescription of cannabis-based drugs, whose efficacy and safety are supported by scientific evidence and clinical experience.

The company will enroll a group of doctors in the first phase, which begins on December 1, and the Tec, through the School of Medicine and Health Sciences, will open a call for enrollment to all health professionals who are interested in participating.

About, Rodrigo Duran, Vice President of KhironMed, the company’s Pharma unit, stated that “In the current situation, the development of virtual continuing medical education programs with high scientific content is essential to continue promoting knowledge and academic training on medical cannabis among health professionals. Our medical education strategy and the relationship with the Tecnológico de Monterrey in Mexico, strengthens our objective to provide ethical, legal and above all safe prescriptions. “

EMCS will start the medical cannabis program courses on December 1st. In it, different expert health professionals will be presented, in addition to analysis of the different regulatory frameworks, clinical evidence (collection of real cases from Zerenia Clinic patients), existing research, practical cases and recommendations to meet the needs of patients. patients.

“In this second edition, the agenda includes a greater load of practical cases based on clinical experiences with real patients suffering from chronic pain of multiple etiology, neurological or psychiatric disorders or particularly sensitive populations, such as the elderly”He added Guillermo Moreno Sanz, Chief Scientific Officer of Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

“As a leading university in Mexico, we have the responsibility to provide the highest educational level to our population of physicians, including the different specialties. In the emerging field of medical cannabis, the partnership with Khiron represents an opportunity to do this in an informed way, in an evidence-based environment.”, He commented Gabriela Villarreal Levy, MD, MPH and associate dean of Continuing Medical Education of the School of Medicine and Health Sciences, TecSalud del Tecnológico de Monterrey.

Interested health professionals may register before November 30 of this year through the following link: https://midesarrollotec.mx/registro/B65RjjkA.

