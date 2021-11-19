Khaby Lame stars in new Xbox commercial

There is no doubt that the pandemic forced many, many people to seek different forms of entertainment. After getting bored of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, there were those who went to TikTok and one of these people was Khaby lame, a 21-year-old who, thanks to the aforementioned social network, managed to go viral in recent months.

The videos of Khaby They usually have millions of views, and consist of making fun of people who tend to complicate everyday tasks that normally do not require much physical or mental effort. Well, it seems that Xbox is perfectly aware of the popularity of Khaby, and decided to hire him to star in a new commercial for the Xbox Series S.

The material in question is to promote a new bundle of this console, which includes the S series as well as digital content for Rocket League and Fortnite by $ 299 dollars. And the strategy certainly worked for them, because just a couple of hours after its premiere, it already managed to get close to 100,000 views and 13,000 likes.

Editor’s note: Khaby’s achievement is certainly impressive, as the videos that made him viral are not a big deal production wise. In fact, in the vast majority of them, Khaby doesn’t even speak, but I think that’s part of the charm and the reason why he was so well received by the community.

Via: Xbox