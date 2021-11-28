The new variant of the Omicron coronavirus – first identified in South Africa, but also detected in Europe and Asia – is causing concern around the world due to the number of its mutations, which could help it spread or even evade antibodies from a previous infection. or vaccination.

News of the variant prompted countries to announce new travel restrictions on Friday and prompted drug makers to rush to see if their Covid-19 vaccines were still protective.

Why Are Scientists Worried?

The World Health Organization on Friday classified variant B.1.1.529, or Omicron, as a “worrisome” of SARS-CoV-2, saying it can spread more rapidly than other forms of coronavirus.

The Delta variant remains the dominant variant worldwide and it is not yet clear whether Omicron will be able to displace it, said Dr. Graham Snyder, medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

But the new variant has more than 30 mutations in the part of the virus that the available vaccines target, and it is also suspected of causing an increase in new infections in South Africa.

Omicron mutations are likely to render certain Covid-19 treatments – including some manufactured antibodies – ineffective, said Dr. David Ho, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Columbia University.

Experimental antiviral pills – such as Pfizer Inc’s Paxlovid and Merck & Co Inc’s molnupiravir – attack parts of the virus that have not changed in Ómicron, and these drugs could be even more important if natural and vaccine-induced immunity are threatened. .

What is not known

Scientists say it could take several weeks before they can define the type of disease caused by the variant, determine its degree of contagion and identify how far it has spread.

Some point out that other worrisome variants, such as Beta, which was also first detected in South Africa, were eventually replaced by Delta.

But the main question remains whether the protection of vaccines against Covid-19 – almost 8 billion doses have been administered worldwide – will be maintained, and whether people previously infected with the coronavirus will be immune to the Omicron infection. .

Experts also do not yet know if Ómicron will cause a more or less severe Covid-19 compared to other strains of coronavirus.

The best answer?

Ómicron has yet to be identified in the United States, but it likely already is, the scientists said.

Even without the new variant, Covid-19 rates in the United States have risen in recent weeks, mostly in northern states, as people move indoors to avoid winter weather.

Some countries have taken steps to limit travel from southern Africa. Beyond government restrictions, people should assess their own vulnerability to Covid and their tolerance for risk when making travel decisions on winter break, said Snyder of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

He and other experts said that vaccination should remain a priority despite doubts about its efficacy against Ómicron, because it is likely to remain protective to some extent. Everyone should continue to wear masks, avoid crowds, ventilate rooms, and wash hands.

“We have all these tools that will work against any variant,” said Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, California.

