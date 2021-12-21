The opportunity is unique, and brands that want to improve their performance and stand out from the competition need to understand how consumers behave in order to impact them at the right time with the right message.

To help them, a report was created insights of Mercado Ads, Mercado Libre’s business unit dedicated to the development and commercialization of advertising solutions within the platform. A hint: women between the ages of 25 and 34 are the majority when it comes to buying Christmas gifts on the site.

In addition, to maximize your business on this relevant date for the e-commerce, brands must take into account three key aspects:

-Visibility: 8 out of 10 top sellers They have active Product Ads campaigns at Christmas. Thanks to this, its sales in December 2020 grew, for example, more than 208% in the jewelry and watches category; more than 69% in electronics, audio and video, and more than 52% in cell phones and telephony.

-Continuity: Those who were promoted with Product Ads in December 2020 managed to stand out with a total increase in their sales of more than 114%, compared to 56% of those who did not advertise.

-Speed: in this day and age, faster deliveries are a priority. By the end of the year, 6 out of 10 shipments are made in one day or less. Ensuring a good shopping experience is key during special dates.

-Consumers’ favorites today? The most chosen categories to give away in December in Mercado Libre are games and toys, with 215% growth compared to the monthly sales average of 2020; clothing, bags and accessories (122%); jewelry and watches (88%), and home, furniture and garden (68%).