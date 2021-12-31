Key Ingredients for New Years Celebration

This 2021, the New Year’s celebration may have a different touch because of Ómicron, the new variant of Covid-19 that is turning the whole world on its head.

According to data from Statista, Ómicron, until December 23, has around 27,600 confirmed cases, of which only more than 17,000 have occurred in the United Kingdom, this being the country that has recorded the most cases.

Since Ómicron appeared, for the first time, in South Africa, the alarms went off around the world and it is until now that, apparently, we began to look at the consequences of a variant that had been announcing itself as the dominant one by the end of the year.

As planned, measures have already been taken in some countries to prevent the spread of the disease, including New Year celebrations.

So far, everything indicates that 2022 will be received with measure, with thousands of families confined in their homes and with the necessary measures to avoid contagion; However, in countries like the United States, it is expected to welcome the New Year with meetings between family and friends, which will say goodbye to a 2021 also dominated by the pandemic.

What will undoubtedly not be lacking, regardless of the context in which people are to celebrate the arrival of 2022, will be the spirit of celebration.

According to data from the Global consumer survey From Statista, the key ingredients for celebrating the new year are: Wishing “Happy New Year” to family and friends, with a 43 percent preference among respondents; Watching the countdown on television with 35 percent; Kissing at midnight is also key to welcoming in the New Year.

Likewise, watching the ball drop in New York, toasting with champagne at midnight and fireworks are, for those surveyed, absolutely necessary ingredients for their ritual of celebrating the New Year.

Undoubtedly, 2021 will be remembered, like 2020, as a year dominated by the presence of Covid-19 and in which digitization began to take on greater importance in society at a global level.

2022, although at the beginning, represents a great uncertainty, it is also the year in which, according to the WHO, could be the beginning of the end of the pandemic, at least it would be the end of the most acute stage of the same.