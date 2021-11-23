Actor Kevin Spacey is back in the news for the House of Cards series and now he will have to pay a lot of money to the production company.

Kevin Spacey played Francis Underwood in the series House of Cards for 5 seasons but he was fired and did not appear in the sixth and last. After this, an arbitration case was reached, since the production company MRC (Media Rights Capital) He claimed that the behavior of his actor had hurt them a lot.

MRC was seeking damages due to season 5 being interrupted and rewritten due to serious allegations against Kevin Spacey. The production company has won the case and the actor will have to pay $ 31 million in damages. MRC He was always very firm on this question: “The safety of our employees, settings and work environments is of the utmost importance to MRC. That is why we set out to promote accountability.

It all started when the actor Anthony Rapp (Rent and Star Trek: Discovery) recounted an encounter with Kevin Spacey in which he made sexual advances. All this despite the fact that at that time he was 14 years old. After it all came to light he was fired from House of Cards. Therefore, the last season of the series was starred by Robin wright Interpreting Claire underwood. They also removed him from the movie All the money in the world (2017) of Ridley scott. Although he had already shot his scenes, they were filmed again by Christopher Plummer, who was even nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for that role.

Even so, the actor continues his film career.

After all this scandal Kevin Spacey He has ceased to be one of the biggest Hollywood stars, but he has still shot an Italian film entitled L’uomo che disegnò Dio (The man who drew God), which is about a blind artist who has the extraordinary gift of making realistic portraits just by hearing human voices and becoming a star on trash TV. It will also give life to the writer and poet Gore Vidal and finally it will roll Peter Five Eight, which will be directed by Michael Zaiko Hall.

We will have to wait to know how the situation will end between Kevin Spacey and the producer MRC. Because he will surely resort to not paying those 31 million dollars.