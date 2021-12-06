Kevin Feige confirms Charlie Cox's return as Daredevil

Without revealing further details, Kevin Feige finally made Daredevil’s return to Marvel Studios productions official, and Charlie Cox will be in charge of re-embodying the Man Without Fear.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe begins to receive new members for its phase four, and one of them would arrive from Hell’s Kitcher; Daredevil, who would be played by an old acquaintance of the House of Ideas, Charlie Cox.

In an interview with the Cinemablend site, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel, stated that for Daredevil’s debut in the MCU, Charlie Cox is the one chosen to play once again the Man Without Fear.

“If you saw Daredevil in the next few things, Charlie Cox, yes, he would be the actor who plays Daredevil. Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that remains to be seen”.

In relation to the return of Daredevil to the films or series that Marvel Studios produces for Disney’s digital platforms, Kevin Feige did not advance details of the film or the program that would bring Charlie Cox back.

Since November 2020, Marvel Studios has the film rights to Daredevil, a character who returned to the fold of La Casa de las Ideas, as the Punisher, the X-Men or the Fantastic Four, the latter with an announced return to the screen. big after the year 2022.

A devilish return to Marvel Studios

It was handled that the return of Daredevil, with Charlie Cox as his interpreter, would occur either in the Hawkeye series or in the plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home, so this expected incorporation is still shrouded in mystery.

Charlie Cox debuted in 2015 as Matt Murdock / Daredevil for the Man Without Me series that over three seasons produced Marvel Television in partnership with the world’s largest entertainment platform.

However, after the third season, the fate of Daredevil was unknown, which was presumed to play a new actor, but after almost three years of the series’ outcome, the Hell’s Kitchen lawyer will return to the orbital of the Marvel Universe in cinema and television.

Even Charlie Cox himself declared in an interview last October that he would be delighted to return as Matt Murdock / Daredevil, in a different version than the one seen in the series.

“If I had the chance to go back … I imagine it would be a reinvention of the character and the show … Be careful what you wish for …”.

Daredevil is born again in SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico

Karen Page, former lover of Matt Murdock, revealed the secret identity of the ‘Fearless Man’ in exchange for drugs.

Now, Daredevil must rediscover his strength because, Kingpin will not miss this opportunity to damage him as deeply as only a human can.

SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico brings you Marvel Deluxe Daredevil: Born Again. Industry legends Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli developed the ultimate Daredevil story!

