Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that Charlie Cox will also be in charge of wearing the Daredevil costume in any future projects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The man Without Fear

In a recent interview, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed that when the character returns to the house, Charlie Cox will be the one to play it. “If we see Daredevil in the next few things, Charlie Cox would be the actor to play him. Where and how we will see him remains to be seen.”

Cox played the Double Life Blind Attorney Matt Murdock on the acclaimed Marvel Television series for Netflix for three seasons. Cox was joined by Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page and Elden Henson as Franklin “Foggy” Nelson, in addition to the great Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin. Cox, Woll and Henson also starred in the Netflix miniseries ‘The Defenders,’ a crossover between ‘Daredevil’, ‘Jessica Jones’, ‘Luke Cage’ and the little remembered ‘Iron Fist’.

Netflix canceled its Marvel line a long time ago, shutting down ‘Daredevil’ a month after the premiere of its third season. Netflix’s contract with Marvel included a clause whereby the rights to all characters appearing in the series would remain with Netflix before returning to Marvel two years later. That is to say, Marvel and Disney took back the rights to ‘Daredevil’ a year ago.





Since Netflix canceled the series, many fans have expressed their desire to rewatch the project elsewhere or at least see Cox. reprise his role as Fearless Man in future Marvel projects. Everything indicates that Cox will appear in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, while others claim that he will have a role in other Marvel Studios and Disney + series. It has even been rumored that Marvel Studios was developing its own character project. For now, there is less to know if the character will shield the young Peter Parker and begin to find out.